“LeBron James is Still Better Than Everyone Else!”: Bill Walton Lauds the King With Incredible Compliment Despite Other Great Players

The legacy of LeBron James will transcend around his ludicrous longevity and durability. When in reality, it must be revolved around his impeccable all-around basketball qualities. And the King has the support of a certain Portland legend to make his case for him.

It isn’t far-fetched to state that at 38, the King has consistently managed to evolve his basketball game to adapt to the changing dynamics of the NBA. James was the focal point of all four of his NBA championships that he has accumulated with three different franchises.

In spectacular fashion, he displayed a vast array of skills while capturing each of his titles. The Los Angeles Lakers star is the complete NBA player to have graced the league.

During his 20-year tenure, James showcased several times that he has been the best scorer, rebounder, playmaker, defender, and leader, amongst possessing several other attributes.

Contentious NBA analyst and former NBA champion Bill Walton has also attested to this fact.

Bill Walton lauds the all-around game of LeBron James!

It’s no secret that LeBron James is as complete as a professional basketball athlete can be. However, the term ‘complete’ is extensively broad.

When dissected, several influential figures have questioned and debated just how adept James is at every single component when viewed from a standalone lens.

With great power comes great responsibility, and the King has hit back at his critics repeatedly through his performances on the court.

Bill Walton: “When I watch LeBron, I can never figure out what the best part of his game is. In any particular game, he can be the BEST shooter, passer, dribbler, rebounder, defender, shot blocker, screener, he does everything, & he is still doing it better than everyone else.” pic.twitter.com/LA0KL80M9K — Sports Central (@CarmeloJreal) January 25, 2023

Fortunately for James, he has several renowned figures to defend him off the court. And NBA legend Bill Walton is one of them. Walton recently made some intriguing comments about James’ style of play and skillset.

He said:

“When I watch LeBron, I can never figure out what the best part of his game is. In any particular game, he can be the BEST shooter, passer, dribbler, rebounder, defender, shot blocker, screener, he does everything, & he is still doing it better than everyone else.”

Walton’s statements can be disputed when you perceive James’ skillset individually to some of the greatest players to have played the game.

With that being said, when it comes to the art of collating your skills and technique and painting an exquisite picture, there can hardly be any argument against James being the greatest.

Can James add to his legacy with a fifth championship?

The 38-year-old is currently preoccupied with another colossal task on his hands, which over the past couple of months, he has displayed that he can accomplish with relative ease despite his age.

As the date where he surpasses Kareem Abdul Jabbars historic tally of 38,384 points dawns near, James will affix himself as the greatest scorer in the game’s history.

Following this, his attention will be diverted by the contemporary issue, that is to make the playoffs. Although, it’s well worth stating that, given the roster and their health concerns, it remains a long shot.

Nonetheless, to count James out would be folly if they do make the playoffs. He has repeatedly established himself as a prodigious playoff performer, especially when the chips are stacked against him.

The league will no doubt be put on notice if he makes the 2023 NBA postseason.

