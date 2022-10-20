What Grade is Bronny James in?: LeBron James’ Son Could Be in the NBA as Soon as Next Year

Strive for Greatness’ LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. (0) moves the ball down court during the Strive for Greatness and TSF game at the Peach Jam in Riverview Park Activities Center on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Bronny James is the son of basketball player LeBron James. Sports Peach Jam Strive For Greatness And The Skill Factory

How old is Bronny James already, and how long will it be before he plays with LeBron James?

LeBron James is already in year 20, and he still looks far away from hanging his jersey up in the annals of retirement.

At this current stage, he is already 37 years old and will turn 38 during this current season. And yet, it doesn’t feel like these are his twilight years. No, the man is still looking for his 5th championship ring, which would put him just one away from Michael Jordan’s tally.

Unfortunately for the man, with the Lakers being in the condition they’re in today, it doesn’t quite look like he’ll get it this season.

However, it isn’t all bad for the King. After all, one of his other goals is to play with his son, Bronny James. And given the prospect he is turning out to be if Bron can stay in the league long enough, it looks highly likely to happen.

But how long is long enough?

What grade is Bronny James in right now?

It feels like only yesterday we were seeing highlights of a very young Bronny putting some nice dribble moves while playing on his middle school team, with his best dunks being rim grazers at best.

But now, as of 2022, the young man is already 18 years old. Heck, even LeBron James’s younger son, Bryce James, is already 15.

Of course, LeBron James has long said that he wants to play with Bronny James in the NBA. But, with him already being a senior at Sierra Canyon, and Bryce not too far behind in 9th grade, we could possibly see all the James boys on the same team one day.

A father playing with two of his sons in the best basketball league in the world?

LeBron James has done some wild things over the course of his career. But even by his standards, this would be absolutely bonkers.

Realistically how long would it take both Bronny James and Bryce James to enter the NBA Draft?

According to scouting reports, there is a lot to be excited about in Bronny James’s game.

He’s a streaky, yet effective shooter from the outside while having the athleticism do some damage on the inside too. And to go along with all of it, he appears to have a really good feel for the game too.

On top of all that, he is coachable and has some extremely high upside as well. All some really good characteristics for a future NBA player to have.

The only problem is, he is still considered to be a bit raw as a prospect. And as a consequence, he’d probably be better off spending at least 2 years at college to develop.

This puts his NBA timeline at about 2-3 years from now.

On the other hand, Bryce James is considered a tantalizing prospect already.

He appears to have everything Bronny James has but already appears to be more polished. And to add to that insane claim, the young man is already thought to be 6’6”.

Crazier yet, if he’s this tall already, it’s pretty likely that his adult height goes up to about 6’10” or even 6’11”.

Considering his height, game, and god-given athleticism, it is likely he only wait one year after high school to enter the NBA.

Insanely, that only puts him 4 years away from the league.

More insane yet, LeBron James seems like he could easily continue to play in the NBA for that long.

