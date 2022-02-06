“Stephen A Smith, you’re a flat out hater!”: Kevin Durant fires back at the ESPN analyst for using his platform for pushing his personal agendas against the Nets’ star

Nets’ superstar Kevin Durant blasts ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith for using his platform for spreading narratives

The Brooklyn Nets are struggling. In the 10 games they’ve played without Kevin Durant, they’re 2-8. They’re currently on a 7-game losing streak. There have been multiple reports of James Harden wanting out, and going to Philly.

Yesterday, Adrain Wojnarowski reported that Kevin Durant doesn’t want James Harden to leave the Nets. With all that has been going on, there has been a lot of talk about the Nets’ camp. Stephen A Smith decided to change all directions, and attack KD. In a recent episode of NBA Today, Smith said,

“If (the Nets) do not win a championship. Kevin Durant is on the verge for being recognized more so for the guy that left Steph Curry to go with Kyrie Irving, than he is for the two chips and two finals MVP.”

This statement got a one-word reaction from the Slim Reaper: ‘Egregious’.

Stephen A Smith tries to expand his statement further, gets slammed by Kevin Durant again

In the latest episode of NBA Countdown, Stephen A Smith decided to talk more about his last statement about KD.

Smith once again repeated what he had said about leaving Stephen Curry. He claims that reports like these are ready to publish the moment Golden State wins, even after Durant left.

This is all I’m saying about @KDTrey5! pic.twitter.com/pCGZtFuD6O — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 6, 2022

Durant once again did not like what SAS had to say. He called Stephen A a flat out hater, and then said, ‘It’s gonna be hard to box the god in’.

Steve, since u decided to use ESPN to push your personal agendas, im sure your minions will run with this story for you, but if u believe this is what my career is defined by then you just a flat out hater. It’s gonna be hard to box the god in https://t.co/AUMkP8P59g — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 6, 2022

It is true. With all that Durant has achieved in his career, no one’s likely to remember why he left GS or who he joined the Nets for. KD did incredible things all along his career and is a 2x NBA Champion, and one of the best scorers all-time. No one can take away all that from the Slim Reaper, no matter what SAS says.