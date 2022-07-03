“Stephen Curry and Canon Curry recreate the iconic father-son moment sans Dell Curry!”: The $160 million Warriors superstar enjoys the summer league with his son

Millionaire Stephen Curry took some time and attended the Summer League with his son Canon Curry. It was Canon’s 4th birthday!

In a wholesome moment at the first game of the 2022 summer league, Stephen Curry was in attendance to see young players from the Golden State Warriors. He brought along his own young player, or so we hope!

Steph’s special guest today was none other than his four-year-old son Canon Curry. It was also Canon’s birthday! The Warriors’ point guard was sure to spend some time with his son.

They were having a fun night as Curry watched his team’s newest youngsters take on the Sacramento Kings. Unfortunately, the Warriors lost but we think the reigning Finals MVP wouldn’t be too fazed by it.

Stephen Curry and Canon Curry recreate iconic photos!

Life comes full circle they say and it looks like it did for Stephen Curry. He had a chance to recreate an iconic photo of himself and his father Dell Curry. He recreated that picture with his son, Canon Curry!

The former two-time MVP also had a lot of fun, even putting up his now-famous night-night celebration.

Steph and Canon enjoying some @warriors #NBASummer action! The “Night. Night.” celebration still going strong 💤 pic.twitter.com/5qQC3wUoH1 — NBA (@NBA) July 3, 2022

But the main talking point was this picture which looked eerily similar to that of him and his dad.

As fans, we hope young Canon chooses a basketball career like his dad and continues the generational shooting dominance in the NBA.

