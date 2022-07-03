“Stephen Curry watches Kings rookie Keegan Murray dominate the Warriors”: The 6″8′, 225-pound forward puts on a show

No. 4 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Keegan Murray, puts on a show in his California Classic summer league debut against the Golden State Warriors.

The visiting Sacramento Kings had a comfortable 86-68 win over the Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry, who was present for the game, was welcomed with roaring MVP chants, with his son Canon seated beside him. However, the night belonged to Kings forward Murray.

Kings tip-off Summer League in SF for the opener of the California Classic. Stephen Curry on hand to see his Warriors host Sacramento’s draft pick Keegan Murray, who put on a show in his first taste of the NBA. pic.twitter.com/jETYkdAZ5h — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) July 3, 2022

Many believe Keegan’s game bears a resemblance to that of Chris Bosh. The former Iowa player-led Division I college basketball in points last season and finished second in the Big Ten in rebounds.

Keegan logged the seventh-best defensive rating (96.8), the third-best block percentage (6.4), and the 13th-best steal percentage (2.3).

Power forward of the year, Keegan, was awarded the Karl Malone Award earlier this year. The 6″8′ forward signed a 4-year $36M contract with the Kings. Keegan has been named First-team All-Big Ten.

Keegan’s arrival in Sacramento gives the Kings fans a ray of hope, having not made the playoffs in close to two decades.

Keegan Murray’s Summer league sets Twitter abuzz.

The 21-year-old put everyone on notice with his debut, scoring 26-points and 8-rebounds. The former Iowa player was 10-for-14 from the field, including 4-for-5 from the 3-point line. Drafted by the Kings, Keegan was the 4th pick. A versatile forward, the 21-year-old can play post and shoot 3s.

The Kings rookie recorded 0-turnovers, making all free throws.

Keegan Murray in the Summer League tonight: 26 Points

8 Rebounds

71% FG

4/5 3PM

2/2 FTM Only 28 Minutes pic.twitter.com/mZLohQrPwy — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 3, 2022

No. 4 overall pick Keegan Murray went OFF in his Kings debut 🔥 @brhoops 26 PTS

8 REB

4/5 3PT

10/14 FG pic.twitter.com/H6W30dJxBL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 3, 2022

Keegan Murray proving why he was a top-five pick 🪣 👑 26 Pts

👑 8 Reb

👑 10-14 FG

👑 4-5 3-PT FG pic.twitter.com/JtPEaqQmHs — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 3, 2022

Number 4 overall pick @Keegan3Murray was HOOPING in his #NBASummer debut, leading the @SacramentoKings to the W! 🔥 26 PTS (10/14 FGM), 8 REB, 4/5 3PM 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XUpOZBOM39 — NBA (@NBA) July 3, 2022

The rook is feeling it! 🔥🔥🔥@keegan3murray scores 8 straight in the 3rd 💪 pic.twitter.com/9nuvFecfJc — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 3, 2022

Post his impressive debut, Keegan revealed having modeled his game after Bucks forward Khris Middleton.

“Khris Middleton is a guy I model my game after.”

The Kings rookie looked calm and composed in his debut, with his ability to catch and shoot being the highlight of his performance.

