Basketball

“Jordan Poole turns into Stephen Curry when he sees women!”: YouTuber exposes Warriors star’s hilarious motivation behind Poole party in game 2 vs Celtics

"Jordan Poole turns into Stephen Curry when he sees women!": YouTuber exposes Warriors star's hilarious motivation behind Poole party in game 2 vs Celtics
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 21 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Max Verstappen to appear in the next Drive to Survive" - Red Bull driver will be making a comeback after refusing to star in the Netflix show
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Jordan Poole turns into Stephen Curry when he sees women!": YouTuber exposes Warriors star's hilarious motivation behind Poole party in game 2 vs Celtics
“Jordan Poole turns into Stephen Curry when he sees women!”: YouTuber exposes Warriors star’s hilarious motivation behind Poole party in game 2 vs Celtics

Warriors star Jordan Poole is exposed for perhaps his most hilarious quirk of all by…