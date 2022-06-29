“Jordan Poole turns into Stephen Curry when he sees women!”: YouTuber exposes Warriors star’s hilarious motivation behind Poole party in game 2 vs Celtics

Warriors star Jordan Poole is exposed for perhaps his most hilarious quirk of all by YouTuber

Jordan Poole stands right alongside players such as Stephen Curry, LaMelo Ball and Kevin Durant as one of our favorite players to watch, play basketball.

There is a certain level of joy to his game, that hardly any players in NBA history have ever replicated. He’s almost like a hellishly tall, fun-loving ten-year-old when he’s on an NBA court. And the best part is, he has the game to go right along with it, something that has the ability to seriously impress any on-looker.

The thing is though, the downside to having a game as flashy as his is, sometimes you’re going to have some bad stretches, where perhaps you need just a little bit of extra motivation. And apparently, this applies to Jordan Poole as well. Just… not in the way that you’d think.

Let’s get right into it, shall we?

YouTube reveals what made Jordan Poole go nuclear in game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals

As far as we know, Jordan Poole is 23-years-old and single at the time.

Why does that information matter, you ask? Well, just take a look at the YouTube clip below.

Just a little bit of information to go along with the video.

In the first half of this game, Poole had just 3 points, on 1of 5 from the field (20%), and 1 of 2 from beyond the arc (50%). Not bad by any means, but not exactly the greatest either.

In the second half, and presumably, after he saw the female in question though, he had a monster 14 points on 5 of 9 from the field (55.5%) and 4 of 7 from beyond the arc (57.1%).

Jordan may be the one to initiate Poole parties. But evidently, he doesn’t throw them without women around, not even for Stephen Curry and the Warriors.

