Stephen Curry and Carmelo Anthony Sport Siegelman Stables Hats While Attending the Mets Game

With the offseason going on, NBA players have ample time to catch up on leisure activities before the grueling NBA season takes place. And Stephen Curry seems to be enjoying his downtime with former NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, as he shares an update of his whereabouts on his socials while donning a Siegelman Stables Hat with the Nuggets legend.

Advertisement

Curry shared a picture on his official Instagram account with Melo. Giving an update to his fans through his IG Stories, the two basketball icons were spotted at a Boston Red Sox-New York Mets game.

Steph and Melo at the Mets game tonight pic.twitter.com/9Qlz6WlGrU — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) September 3, 2024

What is distinct about the picture is that both Curry and Melo have on Siegelman Stables Hats while attending the ball game. The official Instagram account of the Mets gave the reason behind this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Mets (@mets)

The two NBA entities ended up running into entrepreneur Max Siegelman while at the game. Siegelman’s company recently had a collaboration with the Mets, which not only brought Max closer to the baseball stars but also ended up catching wind of some icons from the NBA as well.

According to Uproxx, this is the first-ever collaboration between the Mets and Siegelman Stables, bringing a set of hat collections into the new era. When talking about this new partnership, Max said, “As a kid from Long Island whose first internship ever was for the New York Mets, it feels like a full-circle moment.”

Max ended up creating Siegelman Stables, a niche business or a brand around horse racing. Now, what is interesting about this is the fact that Siegelman Stables Hats are a rarity in the City of New York.

As per Entrepreneur, the hats usually retail for around $75, but end up getting resold on eBay for about $399 to $499 depending on the availability of the hat.

Max’s lineage has been in this segment for ages and the 29-year-old has been taking it forward. Max’s father, Robert Siegelman, founded a racing stable named after himself, in 1982. And now, the young heir has taken over the reign, directing his father’s creation with his own vision.

Now that Siegelman Stables has managed to bag a team from the MLB, others might soon join the trend. And with Curry and Melo having a taste of the mix, a collaboration with the NBA or an NBA franchise may not completely be out of the question.