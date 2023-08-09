“Stephen Curry and I Didn’t Say a Word to Each Other!”: Klay Thompson Recalled How Michael Jordan’s Former Teammate Helped Them Become ‘Splash Brothers’

Apr 26, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is congratulated by guard Klay Thompson (11) after making a basket against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry have established themselves as the best shooters in NBA history and the core of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. Over time, the Splash Brothers have effectively changed how basketball is played today. Why run to the rim, when you can shoot from over 25 feet? The Warriors duo are perhaps the best backcourt in the league’s history. However, despite their brilliant chemistry on the court, Thompson recently revealed to Paul George on Podcast P with Paul George that he and Curry didn’t even speak properly to each other until their third year in the league. In fact, it was Clyde Drexler, Michael Jordan’s former Dream Team teammate, who helped them get close and become the Splash Brothers we currently know.

Since 2014, both Steph and Klay have achieved brilliant things together that make them a legendary duo in the game. They have won four NBA Championships together in the past decade. However, things might not have worked out between the two, had Drexler not played golf with them nine years ago.

Klay Thompson reveals how Clyde Drexler helped him and Stephen Curry become Splash Brothers

Speaking about his relationship with Curry, Thompson said that initially, they didn’t even talk to each other. They were teammates with the Warriors, however, the relationship was just limited to the court. But things changed when the duo went to play for the FIBA WC in 2014. The younger Splash brother revealed that it was actually Drexler’s trash talking on a golf course at the Canary Islands that helped them connect. Thompson said on the podcast;

“I don’t think me and Steph said a word to each other the first year, to be honest. Steph only played like 20 games that year. I was riding the bench first 30 games of the year. I was so quiet, our relationship really didn’t build until third year when we played for the USA team and we finally hung out off the court… We went and played golf, got to know each other on the golf course. We played with Clyde Drexler and Dominique Wilkins… Clyde just kept making fun of us like ‘look at these country club swings’…That was the first time me and Steph talked to each other.”

Thompson was drafted in 2011, two years after Steph. However, during that time Curry was out with an ankle injury. Both Curry and Thompson have protected each other’s back in tough times.

When Charles Barkley called out Thompson and used some harsh words for his declining game, Curry took the podium to answer directly to Chuck. It is not just the compatibility on the court, but a deeper level of relationship between them that has helped the duo become one of the greatest duos in league history.

Where is Klay and Steph’s duo ranked in NBA history?

Among the best duos in the league’s history, the Chef and Big Smokey have cemented their place in history. They still have a substantial amount of years left in their tank to continue their partnership on the court. Curry and Thompson are ranked first and 11th respectively in the All-time total three-point scorer’s list. Together the Splash Brothers have displayed ultimate showmanship, shooting the lights off on many important occasions. Together they have become one of the most watchable duos and made the Warriors one of the most watchable teams in the last decade.

Thompson holds the record for most three-pointers made in a single game with 14, Curry is in second place with 13. The duo of Klay and Steph has obliterated the notion that jump shooting and perimeter shooting can’t win titles.