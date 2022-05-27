“Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan have same no of Finals appearances in their first 13 seasons”: The Chef re-ignites Warriors vs Bulls debate

The Golden State Warriors create history as they clinch their 6th Finals appearance in the last 8-years, becoming the first team to do since MJ’s Bulls.

The Warriors are officially going to the 2022 NBA Finals, with the Bay Area’s favorite child Stephen Curry winning the first-ever Earvin “Magic” Johnson WCF MVP. It was an emotional moment for Dub Nation, who missed the playoffs the last back-to-back seasons.

Many believed the championship window for the Warriors had closed post-Kevin Durant’s departure, coupled with Klay Thompson suffering back-to-back catastrophic injuries. However, Steve Kerr and his men had faith in their championship DNA, keeping the core of Curry, Green, and Thompson intact.

The Warriors have been one of the most prominent contenders in the last seven years, with many comparing them to the 90s Bulls, the never-ending debate between the 95-96 Bulls vs. 2016-17 Warriors being the highlight.

Also read: “Steph Curry and the Warriors are nearing a Michael Jordan level run”: How Golden State has launched a dynasty similar to the 1990s Bulls

A recent statistic has re-ignited a debate between the two iconic teams, with the Warriors becoming the first franchise since the Bulls to make 6 NBA Finals appearances in 8-years.

The Warriors re-ignite debate against the Bulls.

Earlier this year, Curry had claimed that the 2016-17 Warriors would beat the 95-96 Bulls in six games. While we may never know the answer to that, the Dubs have a lot in common with the Bulls, considering the statistical part of the game.

With their recent win against the Mavs, Golden State has reclaimed its throne of the western conference. Despite all adversities in the last two years, the front office’s faith in its core group has paid off.

With the Warriors making their 6th Finals appearance in an 8-years, they have something in common with the Bulls. Both Steph and MJ have the same no of Finals appearances in 13 seasons.

Warriors are the first franchise to reach the NBA Finals 6 times in an 8 year span since the Bulls (1991-98) 🤯 (h/t @ESPNStatsInfo) pic.twitter.com/xoKIt0LKk4 — Overtime (@overtime) May 27, 2022

Finals appearances in first 13 seasons: 6 — Steph Curry

6 — Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/q4gZkH0IRT — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 27, 2022

While the Warriors may have surpassed the Bulls as the most successful regular-season team with a 73-9 record, they still have a long way to go when it comes to beating the Bulls in no of championships. Moreover, the Bulls have 3-peated twice and never lost in the Finals.

Also read: “Against Michael Jordan’s Bulls?? Absolutely!! You put us on paper with them, I’d say Dubs in six”: Stephen Curry says ’16-17 Warriors with Kevin Durant would take down the ’96 Bulls in a 7-game series