“Against Michael Jordan’s Bulls?? Absolutely!! You put us on paper with them, I’d say Dubs in six”: Stephen Curry says ’16-17 Warriors with Kevin Durant would take down the ’96 Bulls in a 7-game series

Stephen Curry’s Warriors versus Jordan’s Bulls debate has been out there for a while now, the Dubs’ guard believes they are winning that series in 6 games.

The Golden State Warriors started forming a dynasty in 2009 when they drafted Stephen Curry. The Chef, along with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green would go on to change the game of basketball forever, in the decade that followed his first season in the league.

But where does that dynasty rank in the record books? Is it better than the Chicago Bulls of the 90s? The debate has been up there on social media for a few years now. The Warriors point guard also had his say on the subject.

Also Read: “If I can take that play back, I would”: Danny Green makes a heartfelt confession in light of Klay Thompson’s return to the hardwood after 941 days

There’s no argument about the best team of the past decade. It’s the Dubs who made it to 5 straight NBA Finals, winning three of them. In their second run to the Finals, they broke the NBA regular-season record with a 73-9 finish during the 2015-16 season. It was one game better than Chicago’s 72-10 mark during the 1995-96 campaign.

But Curry believes it’s their team with the Slim Reaper that could beat the Chicago Bulls of 1996 in a 7-game series.

“We defeat 96′ Bulls, I’d say Dubs in six”: Stephen Curry

Golden State lost the 2016 NBA Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers, following that tremendous season. However, they proceeded to sign the summer’s top free agent, Kevin Durant, to bolster an already star-studded roster. The Warriors won the next two NBA titles in an utter dominant fashion, like the Bulls of the 90s, giving fuel to the comparisons in years to follow.

In a fans’ Q&A with GQ following an interview that came out on Monday, Steph says the Warriors that repeated the Championships with KD (in 2017, 18) would defeat the Bulls that went on to 3-peat from 1996-98.

“Absolutely,” Curry said. “Obviously, we’ll never know, but you put us on paper with them, I like our chances. I’d say Dubs in six, too.”

Those Warriors team up against Jordan’s Bulls of 1996, which also featured Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Toni Kukoc, Steve Kerr, Luc Longley, and Ron Harper, is a true dream matchup undoubtedly. But the debate comes to an instant end as soon as you compare just the toughness and longevity of both teams.

Also Read: “LeBron James has as many 25PPG seasons as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain combined!”: Astonishing stat puts into perspective the dominance of the Lakers superstar in the NBA over the last two decades

The Bulls team after drafting Michael Jordan never missed the Playoffs. Meaning their run to the 96 Finals was their 12th straight postseason. The Warriors team that broke down with multiple injuries in and after the 2019 Finals were just in their 7th Playoffs.

Comparing the sports science and medical advancements of these two eras, whether the Bulls play those Warriors now or in their time, Michael Jordan and Co aren’t taking it to game 7. They might even sweep the Warriors if they play with previous rules.