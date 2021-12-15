Basketball

“Stephen Curry changed the game, his 3-point record ain’t never going to be broken”: Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, and the cast of Inside the NBA discuss the evolution of the 3-point shot

"Stephen Curry changed the game, his 3-point record ain't never going to be broken": Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, and the cast of Inside the NBA discuss the evolution of the 3-point shot
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"I'd like to see a receipt for where that money goes!": Sebastian Vettel calls out the FIA for penalizing drivers with 'cash fines' for incidents on track
Next Article
"Richo with pace is seriously scary": Cameron Green warns England about Jhye Richardson ahead of Ashes 2021-22 Adelaide test
NBA Latest Post
"Stephen Curry changed the game, his 3-point record ain't never going to be broken": Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, and the cast of Inside the NBA discuss the evolution of the 3-point shot
“Stephen Curry changed the game, his 3-point record ain’t never going to be broken”: Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, and the cast of Inside the NBA discuss the evolution of the 3-point shot

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal congratulates Stephen Curry on becoming the all-time leader in 3-pointers made.…