“I was about to hit you with the Kevin Durant ‘yeah'”: Stephen Curry pokes fun at Charles Barkley during the post-game interview with the cast of Inside the NBA

Charles Barkley was about to get Kevin Durant flashbacks when Stephen Curry almost hit him with the classic ‘yeah’ when asked about flight delays and the Warriors’ trip to New York.

The Golden State Warriors defeated New York Knicks 105-96 but that was not the highlight of the game. Stephen Curry finally broke Ray Allen’s record for most 3s made in NBA history. It was oddly poetic that it happened in MSG against the Knicks, the team that originally hoped to draft Curry in 2007.

Although New York Knicks had a commanding lead despite being severely short-handed, they could not hold on to it when the third-quarter Warriors arrived. They were unable to come back from the 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and lost their fourth game in a row.

Chef Curry ended the historic night with 22-points, five-3s, and of course the all-time 3-PM record to his name.

Charles Barkley and the TNT crew discuss the achievement with Stephen Curry post-game

TNT was lucky to broadcast the game between Warriors and Knicks that had all the attention Tuesday night. Everyone was certain that Curry would break the record as he was just two shots shy of doing it after the win over the Indiana Pacers.

Warriors had some screwups in flight schedule and arrived in New York just hours before the tip-off. They barely got any time to practice for the big night and it was evident in the first half. In the post-game interview, Barkley mentioned the situation and Steph didn’t exactly know how to respond.

The retired NBA legend got the KD ‘yeah’ once again but this time from Chef Curry. The entire crew had a good old laugh. Barkley definitely had some flashback from the Warriors-Nets season opener when KD was in no mood to interact with Chuckster after the way he slandered Kyrie throughout the offseason.

“I was about to hit you with the KD ‘yeah’.” 😂@StephenCurry30 had jokes for Chuck after this question. #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/9tsMp8l81c — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 15, 2021

The slim reaper himself had a great night in the Toronto Raptors OT thriller. He concluded the night with a 30-point triple-double. After the game, he congratulated former teammate Stephen Curry who he won two championships with.

2974…more on the way. Congrats to the God @StephenCurry30 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 15, 2021

Golden State Warriors will be resting for two days before facing Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors in another back-to-back before heading home. The splash bros are close to reuniting as Klay Thompson plans to return towards the end of the month, most likely on Christmas day against Phoenix Suns.

