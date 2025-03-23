“Stephen Curry Definitely Sold His Soul”: NBA Fans Can’t Comprehend Warriors Star’s Full Court Heave

It’s Steph Curry’s world, and we’re all just living in it. The four-time NBA Champion is widely considered the greatest shooter the game of basketball has ever seen and has dazzled fans with incredible buckets from areas all across the court. But Curry just pulled off a shot that now has fans asking a different question: is the man human?

Curry came into the NBA in 2009 and instantly had an impact on the Golden State Warriors. Many claim that his accuracy from behind the arc forever changed the way the game was played in the pros. 16 seasons later and the 37-year-old is still as fun to watch as that first outing. Earlier this month he set what many believe will be an unbeatable record by recording over 4,000 made three-pointers. None of them match the one he just made earlier today.

The Warriors traveled to Atlanta to battle the Hawks and Curry was on the floor warming up. Before heading into the tunnel, he hooked the ball across the court from an impossible angle…and SANK IT. The curvature of alone makes it almost look as if AI warped a video. But, multiple videos have surfaced from different spots on the court and have confirmed that Curry is indeed a god walking among men.

To top it off, the 11-time All-Star just casually walked off the court as if he didn’t just swish one of the more insane trick shots in the history of anything. The internet has since exploded seeing Curry’s latest accolade, prompting some to ask whether the Dubs superstar is performing some type of Satanic worship.

Alright bro… Steph Curry definitely sold his soul because THERE IS NO WAY he casually doing stuff like this pic.twitter.com/90mz38PwUH — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) March 22, 2025

“He is a wizard,” wrote one X user in response to Hater Report’s clip of the shot. “Bro wasn’t even shocked,” added a second person. The fun didn’t stop there.

A different video of the masterful bucket was posted by Hater Report. “Yeah bro definitely goes to church with Patrick Mahomes,” they wrote jokingly.

Another angle on that Steph Curry shot. Yeah bro definitely goes to church with Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/O3EVDYcugI https://t.co/bDoVmKJ9po — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) March 22, 2025

This wasn’t even the first time Curry landed a tunnel shot

Steph’s resume for hitting clutch shots in a game is too long to list. Many will remember his epic half-court winner against the Thunder in 2016, or his enormous tre for Team USA in the Paris Olympics last summer. But he also has a list just as long for making these wild trick shots.

Last season alone the future Hall of Famer drained a tunnel shot in a pregame. While this one didn’t have the same angle as his most recent, it shows that Curry is a dedicated craftsman.

If the NBA ever allowed a shot like this in the game, Curry will be counting his Finals rings like Thanos when he caught the Infinity Stones.