Basketball

“Ben Simmons needs to get the difference between health and fortitude!”: Shaquille O’Neal delivers some cut-throat criticism the new Nets star’s way on Inside the NBA

"Ben Simmons needs to get the difference between health and fortitude!": Shaquille O'Neal delivers some cut-throat criticism the new Nets star's way on Inside the NBA
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"I don't want to be sitting inside over by fat a** Shaquille O'Neal to drop dead": Charles Barkley plans to retire from broadcasting in the next two years and pursue his hobbies of golfing and fishing
Next Article
"You are a different person than you were back then"- Lewis Hamilton made Fernando Alonso angry during their time together at McLaren in 2007 F1 season
NBA Latest Post
"Ben Simmons needs to get the difference between health and fortitude!": Shaquille O'Neal delivers some cut-throat criticism the new Nets star's way on Inside the NBA
“Ben Simmons needs to get the difference between health and fortitude!”: Shaquille O’Neal delivers some cut-throat criticism the new Nets star’s way on Inside the NBA

Shaquille O’Neal reacts to Ben Simmons’s trade to the Nets, and his comments on the…