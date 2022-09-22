“Playing in Philly was incredible”: Ben Simmons finally opens up on his controversial exit from Sixers

Former Sixers point guard Ben Simmons spills the beans on his experience playing in Philadelphia.

It’s been a rough ride for Ben Simmons post the 2021 playoffs, with him yet to play a game since then. Drafted by the Sixers as the first pick in the 2016 draft, many analysts and pundits doubted the Aussie native’s fitness levels but were proved wrong with Big Ben lifting the ROTY award.

Veteran NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith described Simmons as LeBron James 2.0 without a jump shot. While the 26-year-old masked the lack of a jumper with his playmaking skills and elite defense, it was only a matter of time before it came to haunt him.

The 2021 playoffs had the 6ft 11′ guard in the most vulnerable state of his entire career, with teams heavily exploiting the former Sixers guard’s inability to shoot, coining terms like Hack-A-Simmons. The semi-finals against Trae Young and the Hawks proved to be the final nail in the coffin.

Also read: $6 million Ben Simmons has racked up fines greater than his net worth in his NBA career

What followed was the darkest phase for any pro athlete. Reportedly, feeling betrayed by his teammates and the coach, Simmons vowed to never again. Despite a herculean effort from the sections of the Sixers organization, the former LSU player remained defiant.

During a recent episode of The Old Man & The Three podcast, Simmons finally opened up on his relationship with the city of Philly today.

“I feel like I’m a part of Philly still”: Ben Simmons makes a candid revelation.

Known for its passionate fans, playing in Philadelphia could be daunting. One of the most cosmopolitan cities in the United States, sports fans in Philly aren’t the most forgiving. The latest example of this is the Ben Simmons case. The three-time All-Star was heavily criticized and mocked for his performance in the 2021 playoffs, with matters only getting worse after his demand to be traded.

Ultimately, Simmons would have his way, getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets amid the 2021-22 season. However, he is yet to play a game post his last horrid outing on the hardwood in the 2021 playoffs. Under the radar 24×7, the former Sixers guard finally opened up on how things stand today with the city of Philadelphia.

Speaking to his former Sixers teammate JJ Redick, Simmons had the following to say.

“People in Philly have something to say about f**king anything man, literally everything.”

The former Sixers guard cited instances of him being trolled for posting pictures of his cars and dog.

“In my experience, playing there was incredible, like for the most part, it was incredible. I had a great time. Like, the fans are unbelievable. I still have an apartment there. I feel like I’m a part of Philly still.

Ben Simmons on Philly https://t.co/sh47ugHbJU — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) September 21, 2022

Despite being cast as the biggest enemy of the city, Simmons continues to value his time in Philly, revealing he still has friends there, with his brother living there too. Though only time will tell if fans forgive him.

Also read: “I used to shoot my pacifier in the sink”: Ben Simmons on learning how to dribble before walking