7 Years Away From Shaquille O’Neal’s Former Brand Paying Out $32,000,000, Allen Iverson Gets Shown Love From Lakers Legend And IG Influencer

Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson have always shared a special relationship. The duo not only battled it out on the court often, during the early 2000’s but were also fellow Reebok athletes for a while. Shaq recently took to Instagram to share a special video of Iverson meeting a famous Instagram basketball player, White Iverson.

Advertisement

The duo of O’Neal and Iverson are more than just friends now and have since become business partners. The situation has become such because Iverson is set to receive $32,000,000 from Reebok 7 years from now in 2030, when AI turns 55. This is due to a clause in Iverson’s contract which he signed back in 2001 with Reebok. Ironically, Shaquille O’Neal who is a major stakeholder in the ABG business group, will be paying a large chunk of Iverson’s $32,000,0000 as ABG currently owns Reebok.

Allen Iverson meets Instagram influencer and basketball player White Iverson

Shaquille O’Neal recently took to Instagram to post something very interesting. The Diesel posted a video of Allen Iverson meeting famous Instagram influencer and basketball player White Iverson. White Iverson who is an Instagram influencer and social media personality, is primarily involved in making content around basketball. White Iverson also plays in YouTube challenges, open runs, and one-on-one tournaments.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxBINL9rG-v/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Alan Palesano, better known as White Iverson, is among a large crowd of basketball players who drew heavy influence from Allen Iverson. What made Iverson so special was the fact that he was relatable. The Sixers legend was only 6 feet tall but crossed up and dunked on players far stronger and taller than him. Not only that, but Iverson managed to do all that on the court while also influencing culture and fashion off the court.

From having nasty handles and a clean jumper to consistently showing up dressed in streetwear, the league has never seen someone quite like Iverson since.

Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t punk Allen Iverson

Shaquille O’Neal was as dominant a player as there has ever been. The 7-footer would often bully and punk his fellow teammates, especially players who were younger and smaller in size. But Shaq recently confessed that Allen Iverson was the only player he couldn’t ‘punk’.

Advertisement

Shaq gave Iverson his flowers by saying, ” He was a dawg. Usually when I block someone’s shot, they don’t come back. Iverson would come back every time. I am mad at him, he messed up history for us ( The shaq-kobe lakers)”.

Though Iverson would never win a Championship, he was so good that he once gave a Shaq-Kobe Lakers a 41-point bomb, even breaking Kobe’s ankles in the process. Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the greatest players of all time, and being a member of the NBA 75 list only goes to solidify the claim further.