Stephen Curry’s Game-Winning 3 Against Suns Gives Skip Bayless a Chance to Mock LeBron James: “Phony GOAT Talk”

Stephen Curry hit a clutch three-pointer to save the Golden State Warriors from suffering their 26th loss of the season. Devin Booker’s final minutes’ heroics allowed the Phoenix Suns to lead by 2 points with 3.3 seconds remaining in the contest. With the Warriors sustaining multiple clutch losses this campaign, basketball enthusiasts could’ve sworn that Kevin Durant and co. were in a comfortable position to win the game. However, Curry’s long-distanced three-pointer allowed the Bay Area side to go up a point with merely 0.7 seconds remaining on the clock. While the entire basketball world was in awe of the two-time MVP’s display, Skip Bayless decided to stay true to his reputation and found a way to criticize Curry and LeBron James at the same time.

Stephen Curry had an incredible game-winning performance. A performance, that also included the game-winner, witnessed the 6ft 2” guard scoring 30 points, grabbing 9 rebounds, and dishing out 6 assists.

Skip Bayless initially praised Curry for his game-winning three-pointer. However, he made sure to remind everyone about Steph’s horrific 4-14 3FG shooting from Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals (he wrote 2015 Finals). The UNDISPUTED analyst further stated Curry’s awful three-point shooting on June 19th, 2016 led LeBron James to be included in the GOAT conversations.

Skip Bayless has become one of the most popular personalities in the industry. However, his claim to fame is being LeBron James’ biggest detractor. On instances like these that have nothing to do with James, Bayless manages to find a way and mocks the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. In this case, there was no need for the 72-year-old to criticize either of the two legends – Stephen Curry & LeBron James.

NBA Twitter ripped apart Skip Bayless for criticizing Stephen Curry and LeBron James

A majority of Skip Bayless’ take don’t sit well with basketball enthusiasts. Much like most opinions, this tweet also instigated NBA Twitter to rip apart the Fox Sports analyst.

Several users seemed to be in disbelief about the fact Bayless trolled LeBron James while giving his two cents on the Golden State Warriors-Phoenix Suns matchup.

A couple of users also mocked Skip for writing “the 2015 Finals” instead of “the 2016 Finals” in his tweet.

Finally, users called Bayless out for detesting Curry. While a few of the replies seemed to be mocking Skip for talking about an unrelated incident from nine years ago, a user also pointed out that the analyst admitted to loathe Steph only because LeBron James won the 2016 championship.

None of these fans are wrong as Skip Bayless might be unreasonable by directing unwanted hate towards the two legends. Despite Bayless despising the veterans, both future Hall-Of-Famers are having an incredible season.

While Curry is recording 28 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, LeBron James is putting up 24.8 points 7.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists at age 39.