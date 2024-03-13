Stephen Curry Injury Report: Warriors Star Ruled OUT Ahead of Mavericks Clash, Status Updated for Lakers Game

Mar 7, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) limps around the court after a play against the Chicago Bulls during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

In the two upcoming away clashes, the Golden State Warriors are set to face the direct inhibitors to their playoff hopes. They have already landed in Texas for their game against the Dallas Mavericks tonight as the Los Angeles Lakers await them on Saturday. Amidst the difficulty of the fixtures, the availability of Stephen Curry becomes a crucial factor for the visitors.

The 35-year-old had to exit their previous week’s away game against the Chicago Bulls in the fourth quarter due to a right sprained ankle. Following that, the franchise downplayed the concerns surrounding his condition hinting at “no structural damage”. Yet, the 2x MVP has since missed two consecutive matches, raising questions over his availability.

The distress further increased as the team’s head coach Steve Kerr openly ruled out the Warriors star for the Mavs clash. In the previous post-match conference, he declared, “We will reassess [Stephen] tomorrow. But I don’t expect him to play in Dallas”.

Following the sustained misery, the Dubs have finally received cheerful news. The Athletic‘s Anthony Slater has provided a positive update on the comeback of the 10x All-Star. He highlighted how Curry received clearance to resume practice in LA from Friday to prepare for the weekend on-court action against the Lakers.

Hence, the possibility of his return has increased significantly, while tilting the team’s winning odds in their favor. After all, the franchise has been on a 1-4 run without the services of its talisman this season. Hence, his ongoing contribution of 26.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game, as per StatMuse, remains invaluable to their postseason hopes.

Can the Golden State Warriors turn the fortune around with Stephen Curry?

With a 34-30 run, the franchise currently lingers at the 10th spot on the Western Conference table. At this stage, a play-in position to secure a postseason journey stays a viable option. However, fans expect the team to recover their form to aim for a direct qualification.

In the process, the organization faces multiple challenges at the moment. Following a stretch of unavailability and abysmal show from the players, the roster adapted well since the start of the year. Yet, once again, they succumbed to the pressure with the home run of 17-17 possessing a serious concern.

On top of it, the squad’s ability to thrive without Curry remains under question mark. Thus, at this stage of the campaign, the Warriors undoubtedly require a moment of inspiration to turn their fortune. Based on historical data, that spark may arrive during the upcoming weekend.