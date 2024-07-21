mobile app bar

“Long Time Coming”: Caitlin Clark Talks About the Expansion Teams Joining the WNBA

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

Apr 15, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Caitlin Clark speaks in a televised interview during the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In a multitude of ways, Caitlin Clark has been the catalyst of an era of prosperity for the WNBA. The eyes she has brought to the game are even allowing the WNBA to now entertain conversations about having more teams in the league, an expansion. Recently, the media asked her about this period of affluence the league is primed to enjoy. And her response to it was a strong one.

During an interview after the conclusion of Team USA vs Team WNBA, Clark was quick to point out how happy she was for the league as a whole. Explaining that this is only the beginning, she said that it’s only going to get better from here, not just in terms of expansion, but also the overall development of the league. Per Matthew Byrne, she said,

“Yeah, it’s awesome… I’m happy for the players that have been in this league for a really long time––to have moments like these… They’ve deserved it. It’s been a long time coming, but honestly, I feel like we’re just scratching the surface… Two expansion teams have already been announced, and coming over the course of the next two years. That’s only going to help the league grow.”

The two expansion teams that Caitlin Clark is referring to are the Golden State Valkyries (San Francisco), and one in Toronto, which doesn’t yet have a confirmed name. And much as she says, this will only help the WNBA. After all, both cities have shown that they have large fan bases for basketball.

Earlier this year, even the league’s commissioner, Cathy Engelbert, talked about WNBA’s expansion. Engelbert said, “We’re building something big here… I’m so blessed to be in women’s basketball right now. It’s not just about Caitlin. It’s Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson, Kamilla Cardoso. And then it’s the next generation of players.”

With more eyes on the WNBA than ever before, and even more on the way now, this league has a sparkling bright future ahead. Now, all it needs to do is keep building on this momentum that Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have managed to give it.

