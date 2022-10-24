Chris Paul Makes History and Forms a 20,000 Points and 11,000 Assists Club!

May 8, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) sets the play against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter during game four of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Paul makes history tonight. He joins Jason Kidd and John Stockton as he dropped his 11,000th assist. History-making point god.

No matter what we think about Chris Paul, one thing is for certain, he is one of the best point guards of all time. Period. Tonight, he launched a lob to Deandre Ayton to record his 11,000th assist. Only two players in NBA history have more.

With this lob to Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul has become only the third player in NBA history to ever record 11,000 or more assists! He joins John Stockton and Jason Kidd. pic.twitter.com/aPRkWDnuXG — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2022

Throughout his career, he has been a flashy passer and is the last remaining prototype of a floor general. As the NBA has evolved over the year, players of Paul’s mold have vanished. He remains, alone.

And he is still helping lead teams to record wins. Just last year, he helped the Phoenix Suns to 64 wins! A franchise record. Albeit his playoff prowess has often been questioned, he is still a history-maker.

Chris Paul is one of one, who makes an elite club of his own!

Chris Paul’s 2nd assist gives him 11,000 for his career, joining John Stockton and Jason Kidd in that category. CP3 is now the first player in NBA history to reach 20,000 career points and 11,000 career assists — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) October 24, 2022

He is the only player in history to record 11,000 assists and score 20,000 points! At the time of writing, he is already on 8 assists. Seldom does he go a game without 10 assists and we expect him to break that mark once again.

The Suns have high expectations this season and are looking to vanquish last year’s demons

The Phoenix Suns are looking to vanquish their demons from last year. They lost miserably to the Dallas Mavericks in the Conference Semifinals and will look to go back to the NBA Finals this year.

They have kept much of the team intact and there is a good chance they will be better this year.

Devin Booker will look to be at his scoring best and will benefit from CP3’s ever-improving passing. Congratulations to the point god once again. To celebrate this mark, he will look to lead his team past the Clippers.

