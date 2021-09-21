“Stephen Curry is a freak of nature!”: When NBA legend Elgin Baylor praised the Warriors’ superstar on ESPN’s The Jump, claims he loved watching The Chef the most in the current NBA

Throwback to when NBA Legend Elgin Baylor couldn’t help but praise Warriors’ Stephen Curry alongside LeBron James on ESPN’s The Jump

Golden State Warriors really won big time when they drafted a young Stephen Curry in 2009. They would not get to know it till the 2013-14 season though. A simple move made in 2009 would end up winning them 3x NBA Championships and becoming home to NBA’s most entertaining player.

After initial setbacks in his career, the Warriors still bet on Curry, and it paid off. The 6’3 Baby Faced Assassin would go on to win 2x MVPs while revolutionizing the game. By doing all he does, Stephen Curry has gained a lot of love. as well as hatred. A lot of former players, including Dwyane Wade, have admitted that Curry is the most entertaining player in the league.

Elgin Baylor praised Stephen Curry, called him one of a kind

Hall Of Famer Elgin Baylor had a successful NBA career, lacking just a ring. The 10x All-Star made it to 8 NBA Finals, but could not find a win in any. He once averaged 38.3 points per game during the 1961-62 season and still retains the third-highest scoring average all-time (27.4 ppg).

When he made an appearance on ESPN’s The Jump back in 2018, he was asked who his favorite player to watch was. Baylor started off by naming LeBron James, but then also added Stephen Curry to the list. He went on to praise Curry and said,

“I have never seen anything like that in my life,” Baylor told ESPN’s, Rachel Nichols. “He’s a freak of nature. I don’t think we’ll ever see anybody shoot like that again.”

To receive such a praise from an offensive great like Baylor must mean a lot to Stephen Curry. Curry has only improved since, coming off the best season of his career. With the new season just 29 days away, there are a lot of eyes waiting to see what Curry comes up with this season.