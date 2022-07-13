“Stephen Curry is a good man. He saved Kevin Durant’s legacy!” : Shannon Sharpe makes bold claim about 6’3″ Warriors star and potential return of 6’10” Nets man

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have been the team of the 2010s.

The guard out of Davidson has revolutionized the NBA and turned the game upside down. His long-range bombs became his weapon of choice and made him the league’s first-ever unanimous MVP.

Even into his 30s, Steph has done a remarkable job of extending his legacy. Steph is fresh off a Finals MVP trophy and his fourth championship.

Add the first Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP trophy and the Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP to the bag and you see how Steph has cemented his legacy by the season.

Steph has come off a stellar season and the Warriors are set to contend again. With a serious young core looking ready to step up, their championship window seems to have gotten an extension.

However, with wantaway star Kevin Durant in the market, the media has teased a reunion in San Francisco.

Shannon Sharpe had his take on the same made on Undisputed.

What did he have to say about a KD reunion at the Warriors?

Shannon was of the opinion that despite them being happy with their young core, the Warriors and particularly, Steph, would welcome KD with both arms.

Shannon opined that Steph is unselfish and saved Kevin Durant’s legacy when he needed an out previously. Sharpe went on to state that regardless of KD’s presence, Steph would be the face of the Warriors.

Steph Curry is reportedly not shutting down a potential KD reunion: “Steph is very unselfish and is about winning…KD could help them win the next 3 titles, but in Golden State, Steph would still be bigger than KD. Wardell Stephen Curry saved KD’s legacy.” — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/cp4kaPwzTF — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 13, 2022

Is Sharpe right? Well, Curry did take the back seat and let KD do his thing last time out. And that was Curry at the absolute peak of his powers. Curry’s reputation as a selfless stud precedes him.

If Kevin Durant joins the Warriors, it would break the internet just like it did in 2016. It’s a proven fit and we all know what it could mean for the league.

The Nets could retrieve a king’s ransom for KD. The Warriors would have to part with a couple of big contributors from their Championship run to make a bid for Kevin Durant.

Will they be willing to tear it up for Kevin Durant to join forces again? Or will Steph Curry and Co. make another run and the title with their existing core?

