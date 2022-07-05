Basketball

“Jayson Tatum, Stephen Curry is your daddy”: Fans hilariously remind the Celtics’ star of the nightmares the GSW MVP gave Boston during the 2022 NBA Finals

“Jayson Tatum, Stephen Curry is your daddy”: Fans hilariously remind the Celtics’ star of the nightmares the GSW MVP gave Boston during the 2022 NBA Finals
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"I just feel like the guys that are really great are held back" - Ric Flair makes a bold statement regarding how WWE is treating Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair
Next Article
Alexa Bliss reacts to a fan who has been sending her disturbing messages and death threats
NBA Latest Post
“Jayson Tatum, Stephen Curry is your daddy”: Fans hilariously remind the Celtics’ star of the nightmares the GSW MVP gave Boston during the 2022 NBA Finals
“Jayson Tatum, Stephen Curry is your daddy”: Fans hilariously remind the Celtics’ star of the nightmares the GSW MVP gave Boston during the 2022 NBA Finals

It’s been 3 weeks since Stephen Curry defeated the Celtics to win the 2022 NBA…