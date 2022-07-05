“Jayson Tatum, Stephen Curry is your daddy”: Fans hilariously remind the Celtics’ star of the nightmares the GSW MVP gave Boston during the 2022 NBA Finals

It’s been 3 weeks since Stephen Curry defeated the Celtics to win the 2022 NBA Finals, and fans are still not letting Jayson Tatum forget about it.

The Boston Celtics had a terrific season. Despite being placed as low as 11th at one point, Jayson Tatum and co. managed to finish the regular season as the 2nd best team in the East. Ime Udoka’s boys overcame Durant’s Nets, Giannis’ Bucks, and Jimmy Butler’s Heat in the playoffs, but ultimately fell short against the Stephen Curry-led Golden State Warriors.

Chef Curry had one of the best all-time finals performances. Playing against the best defensive side in the playoffs, the 6-foot-3 sharpshooter went on a scoring rampage. The Baby-Faced Assassin averaged a stellar 31.2 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals in the 6 games and shot the ball at a highly efficient 48.2/43.7/85.7 split.

“He’s one of the greatest players this league has ever seen.” Stephen Curry’s 2022 NBA Finals was absolutely spectacular. pic.twitter.com/AA9OFeGnSq — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 4, 2022

Throughout the Celtics-Warriors series, Steph broke numerous records and toyed with the inexperienced Cs squad. Without a doubt, a few Boston players may still be getting nightmares of Curry forcing their defense to collapse.

And if the players have gotten over it, the fans are going to make sure that they don’t ever forget about it.

NBA Twitter reacts as a fan trolls Jayson Tatum, calling Stephen Curry his “daddy”

Jayson Tatum was having a good time, in what seemed to be a 4th of July celebration, until a fan decided to bring up the traumatic experience JT faced while having to guard Steph.

A fan hilariously displayed his phone to the former Duke Blue Devil, which read “Steph Curry is your daddy”. All Jayson Tatum could do, was smile and nod.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights)

As soon as this clip went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

And Tatum is like: yeah 🌝😂 — 30myfave (@SC30myfave) July 5, 2022

smile outside cry inside 😂😂😂 — Lamya Mouza Amira Faisal (@lamyamouza) July 5, 2022

Use that motivation and finish your layups. https://t.co/B68Z3iPRqh — Brandon 🗽 (@GPHatesThisApp) July 5, 2022

Warriors fans being cringe man. Leave him alone https://t.co/3hRETt31Hb — Suzie ☘️ (@DaysofCondor) July 5, 2022

To be honest, Tatum had a pretty solid display in his maiden finals appearance. The 24-year-old put up a staggering 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 7 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game.

With the Cs already having made a few notable additions to their roster, we know for a fact, JT and co. will have a high chance to replicate the success they witnessed this past season, or even better it by lifting the 2023 championship.

