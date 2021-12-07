“You know what, f**k you LeBron James”: Kyle Rittenhouse swings back at Lakers star after being mocked for his emotional testimony for Kenosha shooting

Forget LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan. Instead, we’re being treated to LeBron James vs. Kyle Rittenhouse after the latter went after the Lakers star.

As you may know, Kyle Rittenhouse was put on trial for shooting and murdering two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He murdered Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26 at a Black Lives Matter protest.

Rittenhouse claimed that he had only acted in self defense, and that he had travelled from Antioch, Illinois, crossing state lines to enter Wisconsin where he killed Rosenbaum and Huber with an illegaly obtained AR-15. Rittenhouse claimed that he was simply doing his job, protecting people and that he had taken it upon himself to protect local businesses.

Rosenbaum and Huber appeared to be chasing Rittenhouse who then turned around and shot both of them to death while also injuring 26-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz. Rittenhouse faced arrest for seven different counts which would have put him in prison for a long time, but after the trial he was found not guilty on all counts.

Facebook says it will let Kyle Rittenhouse rejoin and stop removing posts that praise him, reports BBC. It will also stop blocking searches for him and links to donate to his legal fund. Rittenhouse killed 2 people in Kenosha but last month was found not guilty of homicide. pic.twitter.com/LJyBxOpIV3 — AJ+ (@ajplus) December 2, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse and LeBron James go back and forth over Tweet during trial

During the trial, emotions were flying high, and especially for Kyle Rittenhouse who faced immense pressure, rightfully so. That led to this moment where LeBron James called out Rittenhouse for faking his tears.

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

Just recently, Kyle Rittenhous appeared on The BlazeTV’s “You Are Here” show where he talked about several aspects of the trial, his thoughts, and also LeBron James. Most notably, Rittenhouse had one clear message for LeBron: “f**k you.”

Kyle Rittenhouse reacts to LeBron James’ tasteless comments during his trial: “Fuck you, LeBron.” pic.twitter.com/tpGFgZZFYh — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) December 7, 2021

Clearly, LeBron’s comments had a lasting impact on Rittenhouse who chose to bring it up nearly a month later. There’s definitely some bad blood there. LeBron is one of the most politically outspoken players in the NBA, and during Rittenhouse’s trial, he didn’t hold back either. LeBron probably won’t respond to this, but it’ll be interesting to see if the Lakers star does have anything to say.

