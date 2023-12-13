“Stephen Curry Is One of the Greatest Showman!”: Steve Kerr Explains the Curve While Coaching Warriors Star to Rachel Nichols

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 02: Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) courtside during a break in the first half of an NBA, Basketball Herren, USA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers, Saturday, December 2, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire) NBA: DEC 02 Warriors at Clippers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon46520231202121

Stephen Curry has been indispensable to the Golden State Warriors since his draft into the league in 2009, establishing a dynasty of his own. Hence, Chicago Bulls legend and current Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is deeply in awe of his team’s best player and hails Chef Curry as one of the best in the league. In a recent episode of The Headliners, Coach Kerr and Stephen Curry sat for an interview with Rachel Nichols to discuss the Golden State’s successes over the past seven seasons.

Steve Kerr extensively praised Curry for being a special star for the team, even taking shots that would lower his shooting percentage.

However, being the prolific shooter that Curry is, Kerr is never disappointed with any of Curry’s attempts to help the Dubs win a game. Continuing to praise his team’s superstar, Kerr mentioned that Steph Curry qualifies as a showman for his clutch shooting abilities.

Describing this to Rachel Nichols, the Dubs head coach said, “[Stephen Curry] He is one of the greatest showmen that I have ever seen. Like, I give you love, you love the spectacular. You love to do something that nobody else does.”

Kerr admitted that it took him a while to understand Steph Curry’s game fully. During his early days with the Warriors, Kerr often called out Curry for shooting threes, unbeknownst to the fact that he would nail them almost every time. However, with time, Coach Kerr realized it was better to rely on Steph’s shooting as it was perhaps one of the best in the league.

Steve Kerr’s learning curve to understand Stephen Curry’s game was worthwhile. It was only after Kerr’s arrival that the Warriors trio realized their full potential and could add four championships within seven seasons.

Fans once almost believed Stephen Curry’s viral five full-court shots to be true

Knowing Stephen Curry’s potential, it’s possible to believe he can nail a shot from almost any corner of the floor. But a full-court shot? That sounds quite super-human to be nailed consecutively, even by the best players.

A video of Steph Curry nailing five full-court shots went viral on the internet, with many fans even believing that the 2x MVP bucketed them all. However, in Steph’s own words, the video was edited, and Steph had made just 2 out of the five shots from a 40% shooting range.

Curry’s pre-game hoop rituals have also become wildly popular among fans. In most home games, Curry often makes his ‘tunnel shots,’ which he has effectively nailed both in the Oracle Arena in Oakland and the Chase Center. This just further proves Curry’s range as a shooter, easily contending him to be one of the best shooters in the league of all time.