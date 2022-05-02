“LeBron James is so f**king easy to play, he’s got no moves!”: When Dennis Rodman called out Lakers superstar for not having a deep bag of moves

Dennis Rodman was confident in his abilities to lock up LeBron James as he claimed ‘The King’ had absolutely no moves.

LeBron James is unfortunately often mistaken for someone who’s sole move to generate points for himself is barreling down the lane in hopes of making contact. With him being 6’8, 250, this would be a solid gameplan as it is nearly impossible to stop James from going downhill without initiating some form of physical contact.

However, this isn’t all that James does when it comes to filling out the scoreboard. NBA fans of today have seen LeBron James evolve from a scoring standpoint as he’s got an enormous bag of moves currently.

Everything from his deep pseudo-stepback threes to his post-fadeaways, ‘The King’ has gotten himself quite the offensive arsenal as of late. Anybody who’s been watching LeBron intently over the course of his careers knows that he truly started to rely on his jumpshot more often during his last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018.

Ever since then, James’s bag rivals that of any multifaceted scorer in NBA history.

Dennis Rodman on guarding LeBron James.

Dennis Rodman isn’t exactly the biggest fan of LeBron James. He once chose Kobe Bryant over him, ripped into him for missing games for load management purposes, and then claimed he would be an easy person to lock up.

“LeBron is so easy to play. He’s so f**king easy to play. He don’t have any moves, he ain’t got no moves. Scottie Pippen would shut his f**king a** down quick before I got to him. His game is too simple, he’s just big.”

Rodman is one of the most accomplished defenders in league history so him saying does hold some validity to it. On the flipside, ‘The Worm’ is also incredibly competitive and so this statement by him may not come from an analytical side, rather from a competitive side.

Whether what Rodman said rings true or not, it’s safe to say that the all-time leading scorer across the regular season and Playoffs combined is most certainly not an easy player to lock down. If he was, he wouldn’t have averaged 30+ points a game in his 19th season in the NBA.