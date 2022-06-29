Anthony Davis has a net worth of $130 million but is forced to lie about his 6ft 11 height

Anthony Davis was described as the modern version of a big upon his arrival in the league.

Big men who moved like AD and had handles as tight were extremely rare if not non-existent in the NBA. AD could play either the Power Forward slot or the Center slot with his size.

AD was drafted as a much-heralded #1 pick in 2012. His career although not done has warranted enough to have him named in the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

AD currently features for the Lakers alongside superstars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. Although they have faced criticism for their recent failings, AD and James secured the Lakers a ring only two years back.

There remains a mystery about Davis though: his height. The Laker star has been surprisingly coy about his height. Until Jimmy Kimmel decided to give it a measure.

How tall is AD? Is Davis lying and rounding his height down?

On Jimmy Kimmel, the Lakers star was put to the mic with the question surrounding his height. AD responded saying he was 6’10. However, a giant measuring stick was summoned and Davis was put to the check.

AD was measured at 6’11, closer to 7 feet in height. A startled Jimmy Kimmel questioned him as to why he rounded down if he knew his actual height.

Davis responded by saying how the norm has been to put players closer to 7 feet down as Centers. AD wanted to be classified as a Power Forward and did not like the connotation of a Center. He cited this need as the reason for him rounding down his own height as opposed to common men.

With AD having revealed his secret in public, coach Darwin Ham’s considerations about Davis’ usage must have piqued. We can wait and see if the revelation changes AD into a more natural center in the modern game rather than him continuing as a power forward.

