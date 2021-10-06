“Stephen Curry walks into each game with one same pair of headphones”: When Ayesha Curry revealed how the Warriors’ superstar is very ritualistic about his pre-game routines

When Ayesha Curry talked about Stephen Curry and his pre-game ritualistic headphones, in front of Ellen DeGeneres and Jennifer Anniston

Ayesha Curry is a true girl-boss. She is an actor, entrepreneur, cookbook author, and cooking television personality. She is also the wife of the NBA’s greatest shooter ever, Stephen Curry, and mother to their three beautiful children.

Back in 2019, she was starting her new show on Ellen Tube called Fempire with Ayesha Curry. She visited the set of Ellen’s show when she was hosting Jennifer Anniston. While Ayesha was there, she taught Ellen and Jen how to make Mango Lemonade, which could serve as both a mocktail and a cocktail. She then taught them how to make Chips and Guac, and finally topped it off with some Egg Noodle Pasta. Ellen and Jennifer loved each dish Ayesha cooked. As expected, there was a mention of Stephen Curry as well.

Ayesha Curry reveals Stephen Curry’s ritualistic about his games

While Ayesha Curry was preparing the Guac, Ellen asked her if she was nervous about Stephen’s big game. It was the third game of the NBA Finals that night, and the series was tied at one apiece. The Warriors and the Raptors were going at it, and they were headed to the Oracle Arena for the third game of the series.

Ayesha reveals that she was nervous, and then shared,

“Steph is very ritualistic. He has this pair of headphones that I just found out about. He has to have them with him when he’s walking into the games.”

She then goes on to talk about how she prepares his pre-game meals.

“I love to do high protein bowls for him… So we switch it up a little high protein, really good fat, avocados.”

It is good to see even players as big as Stephen Curry nervous before big games, and sticking to their rituals. It shows us they’re human too.

Well, whatever Ayesha is doing, is certainly working for Stephen. He finished the 2020-21 season on fire, and would like to carry on his hot touch in the upcoming season.