“Stephen Curry needs somebody talking trash to him constantly!”: Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gives a cheeky comment about Kevin Porter Jr.’s taunts at his superstar

Golden State Warriors head coach reacts to Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. trash-talking Stephen Curry during the game

Stephen Curry may have finally started gaining some semblance of form when it comes to his jump shot.

In case you may not know, the greatest shooter of all time has been a bit of a shooting slump lately. Heck, prior to the game against the Rockets, he had missed 95 of his last 135 threes. That is a miss rate of over 70%!

But, it seems that there may be light at the end of the tunnel here.

Despite shooting 5 of 18 from the field, and 3 if 10 from three against the Nets overall, the man shot a blistering 3 of 6 from the field, and 2 of 3 from deep in the fourth quarter. What’s more is, this efficiency came, when the game was deadly close in the 4th quarter.

Furthermore, the Chef followed that performance up with a blistering hot performance against the Rockets, scoring 40 points, on 13 of 23 from the field, and 7 of 14 from beyond the arc. That’s 56.5% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc. Though perhaps that was due to another incident entirely.

"Stephen Curry always sees the silver linings. He's Mr. Brightside!": Ayesha Curry takes it to Twitter to compliment the Warriors' superstar after he dropped 40 against the Rockets

Steph is just ignoring Kevin Porter Jr. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gzPi7mifhU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 1, 2022

Yep. Kevin Porter Jr. was talking trash to Steph the whole time, causing him to go off in the second half. And when Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about it, let’s just say, his response will make fans chuckle for quite some time.

Steve Kerr welcomes and practically thanks Kevin Porter Jr.’s taunting after the game

For the most part, Stephen Curry is a pretty chill guy. He has been known to be one of the friendliest players in the league, and just overall, just a very grounded guy. But, when it comes to trash talk on the basketball court… well you already saw what his box score was at the end of the game. And it seems that Steve Kerr wants to see more.

Steve Kerr on Kevin Porter Jr. jawing at Steph Curry: “I didn’t notice it. But I highly encourage it.” — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 1, 2022

We won’t lie, we’re with Steve on this one.

We are hereby raising a petition for a designated player on the opposing team to talk trash during every game. And we will not rest until that dream becomes reality.

