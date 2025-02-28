“Stephen Curry Needs To Stop It”: LeBron James’ Praise Resurfaces Exactly 9 Years After Steph’s 12 3s Game

Stephen Curry seems to have quite the fascination with February 27th given his affinity for going off during games played on this date. Tonight saw him drop 56 points tonight against the Orlando Magic in a 121-115 road win while raining in 12 threes. Backtrack 9 years ago to this exact date and fans were treated to another Curry masterclass that even caught LeBron James’ eye at the time.

The nine-year anniversary of Steph’s 46-point iconic performance against the Thunder is etched in the annals of NBA history. Curry truly announced himself to the world as perhaps the best in the league following his 38-foot game-winner to ice the bout, leading to a bevy of praise from across the league.

Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Damian Lillard, and Jamal Crawford, among many others, took to their social media to acknowledge Steph’s greatness. But it was LeBron’s post, calling him “ridiculous” that got the most traction. With the four-time NBA Champion dropping another iconic performance tonight, fans revisited the tweet from 2016.

LeBron wrote, “@StephenCurry30 needs to stop it man!! He’s ridiculous man! Never before seen someone like him in the history of ball!” Despite being one of his strongest competitors, LeBron has always been appreciative of Steph’s greatness. The Lakers superstar never holds back when it comes to praising Steph for his skills.

Steph had dropped 46 points while shooting 14 of 24 from the field and 12 of 16 from the distance. Today, he had an even better performance, dropping 56 points while shooting 16 of 25 from the field and 12 of 19 from the three-point line.

He also shot 100% from the charity stripe on 12 attempts. This level of otherworldly efficiency has now led to him becoming just the second player in NBA history to drop 50+ on 90%+ true shooting percentage, with the other player being Kyrie Irving.

To make it a complete performance, Steph had four rebounds, three assists, and two steals on the board. He missed the NBA record for most threes made in a single game by two. The record is held by his former teammate Klay Thompson who made 14 three-point shots in a game against the Chicago Bulls in October 2018.

Steph was unstoppable tonight. He made a three-point shot from behind the logo to close out the first half. The 36-year-old then went on to outscore the Magic side 22-21 in the third quarter. He was rested by coach Steve Kerr in the fourth quarter, but once he saw the Magic sneaking up on the board, he brought him back to close the game.