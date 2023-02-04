Shaquille O’Neal Once Flippantly Gave Away $4000 as Just a Tip Over Simple Restaurant Policy

Dec 23, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Shaquille O’Neal attends the game between the Houston Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal is possibly the most generous human being on planet earth. And frankly, the way he is going, it doesn’t seem like his crown is in danger of being taken anytime soon. After all, the man routinely uses his $400 million net worth to bless all those around him.

Of course, there are a lot of ways of doing so. And given the man he is, it’s obvious that he has tried a whole lot of ways. And on one occasion, he revealed one of his most popular methods. And his story came with a whopping $4000 price tag.

Let’s get right into it.

Shaquille O’Neal once revealed his greatest tip, along with how it came about

Given how many times Shaquille O’Neal has shared his blessings, the man obviously gets asked about it often too.

Now, because of all of his ventures, the man has a great load of stories. But arguably his wildest one came during a late-night talk show appearance.

$4000 as just the tip? Something tells us the person on the receiving end of that had quite the big night right after.

However, this still wasn’t quite the most generous thing Shaquille O’Neal has done for someone.

Shaquille O’Neal once bought a man his engagement ring for him

Shaquille O’Neal has been known to buy people their things once he enters a store, even if they’re strangers.

And on one occasion, he did the same thing for a man looking to propose to his partner.

An engagement proposal is nice. But one sponsored by Shaquille O’Neal?

That right there is one of a kind.

