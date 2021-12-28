“Michael Jordan is the GOAT he has six rings”: Chicago Bulls legend Ron Harper explains why MJ is the undeniable GOAT over Lakers superstar LeBron James

Ron Harper points out what distinguishes Michael Jordan from every other player in the GOAT conversation. He says he prefers playing alongside MJ and Pippen over Kobe and Shaq.

The GOAT debate has been an unresolved issue for ages. As years go by, some players make it to the conversation while some leave it for good. Michael Jordan is one player who has been widely regarded as the greatest of all time by different generations.

Ron Harper, his Chicago Bulls teammate during the second 3-peat, is of the same opinion. The 5x champion was a beast prior to the knee injury which changed him as a player. He averaged 20 points a game with LA Clippers, but with the Bulls, the averages came down drastically.

He retired from the league after winning 2 championships with the Lakers in 2001 and has been a global ambassador for the NBA ever since.

Six championships make Michael Jordan the GOAT according to Ron Harper

The retired star was part of the Chicago Bulls when they set the former record for most wins in a season. He seamlessly blended into the point guard position and played a significant role in the championship run.

He sat down with the FC Bayern Basketball reporter to discuss the evolution of the game, the Goat debate, and several other things. He was asked which duo he preferred between Kobe and Shaq and MJ and Pippen. He was clearly biased towards the team he 3-peated with.

“I’m going to roll with MJ and Scottie. When you win 72 basketball games, that’s a lot of basketball games. And to top it off with the NBA championship, I’m hard on that”

And if his love for MJ and the Chicago Bulls wasn’t already evident, the reporter asked him the classic Michael Jordan vs LeBron James question while challenging him for a shootout.

“Playing with MJ is like playing with the GOAT. I mean there’s no question to ask, Jordan won six championships. So the one who holds most championships wins so that’s what you should consider.”

The GOAT debate is likely to remain unresolved for years to come, however, Michael Jordan will forever remain in the conversation. That’s the kind of impact he’s had on basketball and the fans,

