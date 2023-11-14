“James Harden Is Trying to Be a Point Guard!”: Gilbert Arenas Highlights Stephen Curry and Chris Paul as Example for ‘Winless’ Clippers

Nov 10, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) and LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) react on the bench during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers cannot seem to catch a break. Ever since the 2018 MVP suited up for the Clippers, the team has gone 0-4. The new Big 4 – Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden just can’t seem to gel together on the team. There have been flashes of brilliance, but the mishaps outnumber those easily.

With their latest loss coming at the hands of the struggling 2-8 Grizzlies, Gilbert Arenas decided it was time he talked about the same on Gil’s Arena. The 3x All-Star talked about how the two guards need to play together in a way that can capitalize on both their strengths. “The problem is he’s[James Harden] is trying to be point guard still. You have to be a shooting guard,” said Gil, talking of the positional problems on the Clippers.

Adding on to the same, Arenas talked about how the Warriors are a good example for the Clippers in this situation.

“Stephen and CP3 right now. When CP3 and Steph are together, Steph can’t try to be the point guard and he’s cool with it.”

Continuing, Arenas explained how Russ and Harden both cannot be looking to dish double-digit assists every night. Since that’s a role Russ had taken on the Clippers already, Harden should focus more on being off ball, and playing like a two-guard. This is something that a lot of other analysts and TV personalities have brought up as well.

Stephen A. Smith comments on James Harden and the Clippers

As we all know, Stephen A. Smith isn’t one who’s known to mince his words. Nothing of the sort happened while he was discussing Harden and the Clippers as well. Initially, he talked about Ty Lue finding a way to get out of Los Angeles.

Smith talked about how Russ needs the ball, and so does Harden, and they aren’t even the two primary scorers. He then brought up Stephen Curry’s example as well, about how the Warriors star can operate off the ball as well. Smith then said,

“The Statue of Liberty ain’t far from me. That might move more than James Harden!”

After his rant, Smith gave a heartfelt message for Harden. “James Harden, my brother, this could be it for you. If it don’t work out with the Los Angeles Clippers, my condolences, my brother,” said Stephen A.

It isn’t only SAS that feels the same way. Even Paul Pierce had talked about how this year could be Harden’s last in the NBA. On the other hand, other analysts didn’t go so extreme. They talked about how one of Harden or Westbrook needs to be shifted to the bench for the rotation to work.

While Harden had claimed he’d need 10 games to adjust, the Clippers don’t have that sort of luxury. The West is very competitive, and if they do not start finding answers soon, the Clippers might dig themselves into early trouble.