Stephen Curry Promotes WNBA League Pass While Cameron Brink Leaves Ayesha Curry Stunned

Several big names from the 2024 WNBA Draft class made their debuts tonight, and Cameron Brink was among the many talented rookies to play her first professional game. While she had a modest 11-point, 3-rebound performance, it was Brink’s pregame antics that left social media in a frenzy. Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry soon joined in on the fun to hype the 22-year-old.

The 2024 WNBA Draft class is one of the most stacked in the league’s history. With the likes of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink, and Kamilla Cardoso, among others, getting hoops fans hooked on women’s college basketball in 2023-2024, the viewership of the WNBA was always in for a massive spike. Grabbing this opportunity, the WNBA asked Cameron Brink to promote the WNBA League Pass.

Known for putting on the most daring outfits, the Los Angeles Sparks player promoted the League Pass in the most unique way possible. Apart from her clothes reading “got league pass?”, Cameron also captioned her Instagram post:

Got League Pass? I’m giving away 10 subscriptions to @WNBA league pass so you can support us all season long! Enter using the link in my bio.

Ayesha Curry seemed to be in awe of Brink’s outfit. She filled the comments section with a bunch of heart-eyed emojis along with “Omggg”.

Stephen Curry also hyped his god-sister up. While doing so, the Golden State Warriors leader did his bit in promoting the WNBA. Sharing the rookie’s Instagram on his Stories, the two-time NBA MVP wrote:

“WNBA League Pass”

Cameron Brink had already become a household name before playing in her WNBA debut. Apart from being lauded for her fashion sense, the youngster was also one of the five players to become the ambassadors of SKIMS.

Throughout the course of the season, the former Stanford player will be expected to put on several such bold outfits. On the court, while Brink may not be the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year, she is expected to be a solid two-way player, helping the Sparks qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

But given her talent, she is likely to do so much more.