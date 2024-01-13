“Card Goes CRAZY!!!” LeBron James Shares Fanatics CEO Drooling over Topps Card Signed by Bronny and Him

Anytime a person can get a hand on a collectible item that relates to NBA superstar – LeBron James, it’s a moment of celebration. Recently, the CEO of Fanatics was overwhelmed after receiving a limited edition Topps card with the signature of LeBron James and his eldest son – Bronny James.

Michael Rubin, the CEO of Fanatics Inc., was overwhelmed after receiving the Topps card signed by LeBron James and his son. He shared the moment on the social media platform – X (formerly Twitter) with several photos and captioned it – “This @KingJames and Bronny @Topps card! I want this!” The X post was then re-posted by the Los Angeles Lakers player, who wrote – “Card goes CRAZY!”

The event was attended by LeBron and Bronny as they signed the card for Rubin. Fanatics Inc. is known for providing customized collectibles or memorabilia to passionate sports fans across the world. Judging by the CEO’s enthusiasm for getting the Topps card signed by one of the greatest NBA players of all time, it is evident why his company has had so much success. And through that success, it has brought some serious happiness to countless sports fanatics, with this case only being one of the countless.

LeBron James signs trading card deal

The NBA superstar had recently signed a trading card deal with Fanatics Inc. after leaving their competitors’ Upper Deck. The details of the deal were undisclosed, but experts predict it to be worth over 5 million dollars. The first card will be the dual signed card of LeBron and his son – Bronny. It is expected to be rolled out for retail on Jan 19.

The value of sports collectibles is usually very high and if the item happens to be associated with the greatest to play the game, one can imagine the value it brings. To add to that, Bronny James is expected to declare for the NBA draft next season. If that happens, and LeBron gets his dream of playing with his son, there is no saying where the value of this particular collectible, or even some of the others that come in the future, may reach.

LeBron James has been very public about his excitement about this partnership and even expressed his enthusiasm during the event. ‘The King’ mentioned how he always likes to be connected to his fans by sharing personal moments, as per CNBC.

“As someone who appreciates all the moments — big and small — along the journey, I’m excited to share more with my fans through this partnership with Fanatics,”

Through this partnership, he expects to continue being in touch with his ever-growing fanbase and giving them moments to hold onto.