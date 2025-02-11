Stephen Curry Snuck Into Bucks’ Postgame Huddle, Damian Lillard Embraced Him Without Question

Mar 6, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball while being defended by Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Steph Curry and Damian Lillard are two of the most intense talents when they step on the court. However, once the final horn sounds, both are also known to be amicable personalities, as evidenced by a sequence that took place following the Warriors’ 125-111 victory over Milwaukee on Monday.

The pair of superstar point guards bonded over their faith in a heartwarming interaction in the Bucks’ postgame huddle. Curry noticed Milwaukee grouped together in a prayer circle in the aftermath of the contest and briskly jogged over, hoping to join the team despite wearing a different jersey.

With all of their heads held down, Lillard noticed Curry’s attempt to join the group and immediately put his arm around him, embracing the two-time MVP into the circle.

The interaction was made without any noise or questions, proving that the moment was bigger than basketball for the two future Hall of Famers. Both Curry and Lillard have publicly voiced their faith in God throughout their legendary careers and have continued to cling tightly to their beliefs even after rising to the top of the NBA world.

The two guards have enough wealth to keep their families comfortable for generations, but their fortunes mean nothing without their faith.

Lillard has never been afraid to publicize his beliefs, often sharing them both during his time in the basketball spotlight and on social media.

Damian Lillard has discussed his faith on social media

Damian Lillard once took to Instagram to preach about always being in touch with God and remaining humble throughout life. The eight-time All-Star shared a slideshow of important photos and messages with his fans with an inspiring caption.

“GOD works in mysterious ways. Less prideful, more humble, less in line with my flesh, more in line with the spirit. Choosing Faith in 23’!” he wrote.

While the slideshow was filled with pictures of his children, the cover image of the post shared another motivating quote. “Whenever you feel crushed, under pressure, pressed, or in the darkness, you’re in a powerful place of transformation. Trust the process!” was written emphatically on a whiteboard.

Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry’s shared faith allowed the two to connect in a way only those with similar values can. Both have preached the importance of giving glory to God and staying humble no matter how many blessings come their way, which allowed this beautiful moment beyond basketball to take place.