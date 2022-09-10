Kobe Bryant rates Lower Merion High School PG higher than Steve Nash!

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant snubbed Steve Nash and others as he dubbed his high school PG as the best he’s ever played with

In 1996, 18-year-old Kobe Bryant was selected as the 15th pick in the NBA Draft. Being drafted straight out of high school, Kobe had to leave his hometown Philadelphia, and go to Los Angeles for the Lakers. There, Kobe played for 20 seasons, and retired as arguably the best to ever don the Purple and Gold.

During his 20 years in the league, Kobe won 5x NBA Championships. Three of those came with Shaquille O’Neal, and the other two came in 2009 and 2010. Kobe was one of the biggest competitors, and could never fathom coming second. His drive to win and stay on top is one of the main reasons behind his success.

The 2015-16 season was the 20th season of Kobe’s illustrious NBA career. It was the last time he was donning the Purple and Gold. As expected, he got a farewell tour all across the NBA. During his final game in Philadelphia, Kobe received a blast from the past.

“The Best Passer I’ve Ever Played With”: Kobe Bryant about Evan Monsky

In his 20 years, Kobe played with a lot of teammates and a lot of different point guards. He’s played with guys like Derek Fisher, Brian Shaw, and even 2x MVP Steve Nash! However, when his old friend and high school teammate showed up at the press conference in Philly, Kobe couldn’t help but spill some beans.

His teammate Evan Monsky, disguised as a member of the media, asked Kobe who was the best point guard he’s ever played with.

Bryant saw his teammate, recognized him, and said,

“The best passer I’ve ever played with, was without a doubt, Evan Monsky. No question. Nash is a close second but Monsky… And you had a cast. We made those crazy no-look passes, so.”

After this, Kobe spoke to Monsky one-to-one, while the other reporters awaited a chance for the same. It was a heartfelt conversation, with Monsky ending things by telling Kobe how the people of Philadelphia were proud of him.