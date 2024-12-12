Nikola Jokic Claims He is Boxer Tyson Fury, Reveals DeAndre Jordan

Cross-sport comparisons have become common in today’s sports media landscape, but it’s rare to hear an athlete confidently liken themselves to a current superstar in another sport. But for Nikola Jokic, it’s never that serious. The Denver Nuggets big man reportedly compared himself with the heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury while flexing in the mirror.

Jokic’s Nuggets teammate, DeAndre Jordan, revealed the three-time MVPs new comp for himself. The veteran big man hilariously reenacted Jokic’s actions on the Run It Back show, even copying the Serbian’s accent.

“He [Jokic] gave us a pretty good analogy the other day. He looked at himself in the mirror, flexed, and said, [Jordan brings out a thick Russian accent] ‘I am Tyson Fury’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, you know what, I like that.'”

“You don’t see it but I’m really really good,” Jordan also quoted from Jokic.

Nikola Jokic Tyson Fury Neither of them are built the best, but they're both the best in the world!

The comparison received resounding support from the show’s co-hosts as it seemed to perfectly encapsulate the personality of the Joker. “That’s a great great comparison,” Parsons said.

Despite their ability to annihilate opponents, neither of the two superstars are particularly imposing. That’s what makes the comparison work. Even Parsons admitted that Fury was not as intimidating like Mike Tyson and other heavyweight legends. But he is at the same level if not better.

That’s the story of Jokic as well.

The Joker’s physical build is unlike anything the NBA has seen from a player of his caliber. The Serbian has lost a lot of weight, but he was a little bit out of shape like Fury a few seasons ago.

The 29-year-old is rarely seen bulldozing through defenders or throwing down powerful slams. Unlike most of his big-man predecessors, Jokic operates as the centerpiece in everything Denver does on the offensive end.

The six-time All-Star can control the flow of a game through his impeccable skill, touch, and finesse, all traits that weren’t previously expected from an NBA center. Jokic has also delivered results despite being underrated like Fury, he has led his team to a Championship after being the 41st pick of the NBA Draft.