“Steph Curry put in 51 million dollars into a home he barely lives in!”: The Golden State Warriors Star’s real estate investment is a crazy deal

Steph Curry signed a 200 million dollar deal and goes crazy with his real estate investment.

When athletes get athlete money, they go nuts with it. They usually end up on the cusp of being broke, but Steph Curry has some experience with handling money. Coming from a family associated with the NBA for a long time, he knows where to splurge, and where to cut down on.

One area he learned from looking at others around him was the real estate market was the best place to be. Money makes money, and when you have a famous person’s name attached to it, it increases the value exponentially. a 13000 sqft project house atop a Malibu hill has his name written all over it.

Steph put in megabucks for his dream project home in Malibu, which cost him a cool year and a half’s salary. He didn’t go too crazy though, keeping it modern, yet tastefully built according to his family’s taste. Speaking of tastes, he made sure his nickname deserved a kitchen worthy of it. Rivaling a Michelin star restaurant, the kitchen is kitted out almost like Inspector Gadget.

Also Read: “That’s crazy”– Steph Curry plays golf shot while wearing Lewis Hamilton’s helmet

Steph Curry may find it difficult to sell his house if he wants to – in this overpriced market it is a pain to move any luxury commodity

Steph has a penchant for classy things – his lifestyle and his investments showcase that. But in a market where people are struggling to move any luxury items, his house may be on the market for a long time, if he decided to ever sell.

But not like he wants to, because he most definitely can afford to keep the house running. “House”? is more like a dream mansion you build on Sims or something. Only a true agent appreciates the work put into making the house, a home.

Steph is so rich, that he built a house that he barely lives in – he’s on the road with his family most of the time. Plus if he did live somewhere during the season, he’s want to live closer to the Bay area. Safe to say, 51 million dollars for essentially a summer home is mental – Steph Curry or otherwise.

Also Read: “I did not tell you to shoot that sh*t”: Steph Curry sounds off on NBA fans making him a scapegoat for taking bad shots