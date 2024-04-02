“Stephen Curry Versus Sabrina Ionescu”: Shams Charania Reveals Klay Thompson and Caitlin Clark’s Presence in the 2025 All-Star Game

The NCAA Women’s competition has recorded unprecedented enthusiasm this year. In the wake of all the excitement, NBA insider Shams Charania was recently asked during his appearance on the Run It Back podcast, whether we could see some of this year’s March Madness stars in the All-Star Weekend next year. In response, Charania revealed quite a few fascinating possibilities that are in the works for next year’s All-Star Weekend.

Advertisement

Co-host Michelle Beadle pointed out how the Stephen Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu three-point competition was a grand success in this year’s All-Star Weekend, garnering more buzz than the All-Star game itself. In response, Charania revealed that this year’s ‘Battle of the Sexes’ could see a rematch next year with an added twist. Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark, who is the focal point of college basketball right now, could team up with Ionescu for a 2v2 three-point showdown.

On the other hand, Klay Thompson may reportedly join Stephen Curry to represent the Splash Bros in the competition. Charania also floated the possibility of Damian Lillard joining Steph to battle the ladies. However, the addition of Klay will be a more apt possibility, considering the All-Star Weekend will be hosted by the Bay Area next year. A Chase Center audience will love nothing more than the Splash Bros teaming up for a three-point contest.

Advertisement

“At this point Stephen Curry versus Sabrina Ionescu is very likely for next year…I’m told with Caitlin Clark and potentially Klay Thompson to make it 2v2,” Charania told the Run It Back crew.

Caitlin Clark will feature in the upcoming WNBA Draft, where she is projected to go #1 overall. Her pairing with Sabrina Ionescu could give the NBA team a run for its money in the 2025 All-Star Weekend. Hence, the NBA vs WNBA three-point contest could really end up being the highlight of the All-Star festivities next year.

Stephen Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu was a grand success

The Curry vs Ionescu showdown exceeded all expectations this year. The New York Liberty star put up a strong target for Curry going first in the contest. Her 26-point performance matched Damian Lillard’s highest score, who had won the men’s contest earlier. However, Curry eventually showed why he is the three-point GOAT, surpassing Ionescu’s score by 3 points.

Advertisement

Caitlin Clark’s addition could strengthen the WNBA side next year. She is shooting 38% from three this season, per ESPN. But she can certainly shoot the lights out at any given day.