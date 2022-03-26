“Stephen Curry who? Trae Young is the best point guard this season”: NBA Twitter and Reddit lauds the Hawks star for leading the league in total points and assists

Trae Young has been leading the league in total points as well as total assists, all while taking some of the hardest shots in the entire league.

Trae Young has developed into one of the league’s deadliest scorers. An offensive maestro, Ice Trae has the ability to make himself and all his teammates better. Despite being only 6-foot-1 the Hawks’ shifty guard manages to drop 40-bombs on the teams with the best defense thanks to his incredibly deep bag of tricks.

Coming off an incredibly deep playoff run last year, ATL has had a difficult time replicating that success in the regular season. Amid their subpar performance in this campaign, Trae’s increase in production has been one of the very few positive takeaways this year.

Young is currently averaging a staggering 28.2 points (4th in NBA), 9.5 assists (3rd in NBA), 3.8 rebounds, and a steal per game so far. The 1,915 points he has scored, and the 649 assists he has dished out this season are the highest number of total points and assists throughout the NBA.

Trae Young is now 1st in total points scored and assists this season.

And the 23-year-old has managed to accomplish this while taking some of the hardest shots in the league.

NBA Twitter and Reddit reacts as Trae Young leads the league in total points and assists

We all know that Trae Young can shoot the ball lights out from the logo consistently. What is more impressive than leading the league in total points and assists is that Young has been doing this while taking some of the hardest shots in the entire league.

Here, have a look at the detailed stats in this post below:

As soon as the stats went viral, social media blew up.

Hopefully, Young’s chances of getting selected into the All-NBA teams don’t get affected because of the Hawks’ position in the standings.