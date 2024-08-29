Stephen Curry’s $62.6M Paycheck Pushes Him Past $500M Mark in Career Earning, Joins LeBron James and Kevin Durant

nited States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) and guard LeBron James (6) and guard Kevin Durant (7) celebrate with their gold medals on the podium after defeating France in the men’s basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry is seemingly keen on retiring as a Warrior. The four-time NBA champion signed a one-year, $62.6 million extension with the franchise and is now tied to the team until the end of the 2026-27 season. The guard will be 39 when his contract expires.

Curry’s new deal will take his career earnings in salary alone past the $500 million mark. He’ll likely become the third player to achieve that milestone after LeBron James and, presumably, Kevin Durant.

Per Spotrac, the Lakers superstar has earned $479.5 million in salary during his illustrious 21-year career. He signed a new two-year, $101.4 million deal with the franchise earlier this year. By the end of the upcoming campaign, the veteran forward will become the first player in NBA history to earn $500 million in salary.

Durant is slightly behind James in that regard. According to Spotrac’s estimation, the two-time Finals MVP has racked up $396.7 million in salary in his 16 years in the NBA. The Suns forward is set to earn $103.1 million over the next two seasons, taking his career earnings from contracts alone to $499.8 million.

The two-time Finals MVP is still an All-NBA level player and will sign a new deal next summer or test free agency in 2026. He could hit the $500 million mark before his existing contract expires or if he leads the Suns to the In-Season Tournament Final once or the semifinal twice. Regardless, the veteran forward will likely become the second player to earn half a billion in salary.

Per Statista, James and Durant are the two highest-paid players in NBA history. They are trailed by Spurs guard Chris Paul, who has reportedly earned $389.9 million in salary during his career.

Curry is in fourth with $354.7 million, but will surpass his former Warriors teammate by the end of the upcoming season. The four-time NBA champion is scheduled to earn $55.7 million for the 2024-25 campaign, while the Spurs will pay Paul $10.4 million.

Durant’s future beyond the 2025-2026 season is uncertain. If he retires, Curry could become the second-highest-paid player in NBA history by 2027 with $532.7 million. The Warriors’ decision to hand the guard a one-year, $62.6 million contract extension speaks volumes about the confidence they have in his ability.

The front office believes the veteran guard will remain an effective player in his age-38 season. Curry is revered for his shooting, dribbling, and ability to collapse defensive formations. However, he’s seldom lauded for his longevity. He’s entering his 16th season and is still among the best players in the world.

No undersized guard has had as much impact on basketball as Curry, and none has played as long as he has. He’s one of the most unique players in the sport’s history and deserves every penny he’s earned.