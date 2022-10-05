“Steve Ho You Fat, is that the man’s name?”: Victor Wembanyama Loses Social Media’s Interest to Fellow French Player

Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson showdown was just a perfect exhibition for the fans and 200 scouts in the building but the internet was moved by someone else

An exhibition match took place in Nevada between the NBA G League team Ignite and Metropolitans 92 which plays in the French Tier I league.

Before the game, every eyeball was on the matchup between the #1 draft pick prospect of 2023, Victor Wembanyama who plays for the French side and Scoot Henderson, the #2 prospect of the same class.

While the game had its fair share of action, equal to or even more than what fans and scouts hoped for, it had another player that caught the attention of everyone across social media.

It was not his game that had him running the rounds of social media even faster than his teammate Victor, who had 37 points, 4 rebounds, and five blocks in the game. It was his name, Steeve Ho You Fat, which even ESPN commentators could not keep themselves away from teasing.

Steeve Ho You Fat went viral after the game between Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson

His name is enough for social media to offend multiple communities in the left wing. It can create a plethora of memes to feed the internet for years to come, and this is the reason NBA Twitter wants Ho You Fat to play in the States.

Announcer: “Ho You Fat with the three. Yes I just said that. That is that man’s name.” 😂😂😂 (via @_Talkin_NBA) pic.twitter.com/B9HKVPtO0j — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 5, 2022

Some might even want him over Wembanyama just for the sake of hearing his name in the commentary every day. But the 34-year-old, 6’6 forward, is only a role player in the LNB with a career average of 2.7 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.3 steals. So, he is not coming to the NBA.

On a serious note, NBA fans and teams couldn’t wait to land the 18-year-old seven-and-a-half footer who could cross the entire length of the court in probably 6 steps at a decent speed.

Wembanyama is not the only superstar prospect of the 2023 NBA Draft

There’s another player who can light up the league since Day 1 in the NBA and teams wouldn’t mind the gamble of tanking for Wembanyama if losing out on him means they’ll have to suffice with Scoot Henderson.

He showed why is he the second-best prospect for the next year’s draft by leading his G League team to a 122-115 win against the French 1st division side. The 6’2 guards went for 28 points, shooting 11 of 21 attempts.

Not only his name his game is also perfect to be an NBA star. Let’s if these two can reach their potential when they come in. We are just a year away from the day.

