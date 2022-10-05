“Ayesha Curry, I Was in Awe of You!”: Selena Gomez Once Was Spellbound Watching Chef Curry Work Her Magic in the Kitchen

Ayesha Curry, wife of Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, once ‘Only Murderers’ star Selena Gomez awestruck with her cooking prowess

Making it big in Hollywood is never easy. A lot of hard work, dedication, and sometimes luck is required even to crack the surface in Tinseltown. No one knows about it better than Ayesha Curry. Ayesha is an actress, entrepreneur, cookbook author, and cooking television personality.

Ayesha is also married to NBA superstar Stephen Curry and has three children with him. While some may say that her relationship with Steph made things easier for her, that is simply not true. Ayesha had already done a few bit roles in TV shows, music videos, and movie before she got married to Steph.

After their marriage, Curry started a YouTube channel and a food blog. One thing led to another, and she’s now a successful tycoon, who we just saw gracing the Paris Fashion Week.

Selena Gomez was left awestruck watching Chef Curry

In 2021, Selena Gomez was on the third season of her cooking show, Selena + Chef. Ayesha Curry was the chef invited for the episode. She taught Selena how to make the best game day watch party spread. It consisted of hot honey chicken sandwiches, sweet chili chickpeas, and prosciutto-wrapped dates.

During the episode, there was a time when Ayesha was teaching Selena how to smash a clove of garlic by using the base of a jar, instead of a knife. While it was a great suggestion, Gomez was a little too excited, and ended up smashing the jar instead.

After that, during the episode, we could watch the ‘Only Murderers’ star enjoying watching Ayesha cook. When ‘Ishi’ saw Selena standing, just holding her platter, she asked what happened. Gomez replied and said, “I was in awe of you, so I looked like an idiot, just watching you.”

At the end, we could see Selena and her friends all enjoying the food a lot. It was a fun watch, and we learned a little more about Ayesha and Selena.

Ayesha Curry and her ventures

While being Mrs. Stephen Curry and the mother of their three children is a full-time job, Ayesha has balanced her time beautifully. She has multiple cookbooks, a culinary range, restaurants, and has her own charitable organizations.

Ayesha has had her own cooking shows, as well as starred in other shows too. She had two seasons of Ayesha’s Homemade, was on The Great American Baking Show, Family Food Fight, and co-hosted About Last Night with Stephen Curry earlier this year.

Ayesha and Steph also founded ‘Eat. Learn. Play.’ Foundation, which focuses on eradicating childhood hunger, provides better access to quality education, and helps create safe places for kids to play.

