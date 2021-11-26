“Steve Kerr can’t possibly choose between Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan”: NBA Twitter erupts as a fan asked the GSW coach to make his pick between the two legends

When asked to select between Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had a rather hysterical response.

Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry are two of the greatest players the NBA has witnessed. While Mike has transformed the sport with the unique approach he has for the game. Steph has single-handedly revolutionized how the three-point line is used in modern basketball.

Both these superstars have had stellar careers. And definitely have two of the most decorated resumes in the league. Between these two guards, they have 21 All-Star appearances, 18 All-NBA selections, 12 Scoring titles, 7 MVPs, and 9 titles.

Steve Kerr is one of the only few people in the world to be associated with both these icons. Teammates with His Airness for over 3 seasons, Kerr was a crucial supporting player to MJ, playing a huge role in helping Jordan and the Bulls clinch their second three-peat. Whereas coaching the greatest shooter of all-time in Steph, Steve has had the front-row seats to the sharpshooters’ wizardry for the past 8 years, winning 3 titles with the Warriors as well.

NBA Twitter reacts as Steve Kerr hysterically responds to a fan asking him to choose between Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry

One can’t compare the two legends in terms of their contribution to the game, and how the sport was transformed by them. However, a fan thought he could try his luck and get Kerr to choose between the two revolutionary personalities. Much to his surprise, Steve had a rather hilarious reaction.

Here, have a look at their conversation.

“Maaannnnn! What, are you gonna put this on Twitter?” 😂 Steve Kerr didn’t want to debate MJ and Steph with this fan. (via @maurice_koenig)pic.twitter.com/Wvv4PoVQWv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 26, 2021

NBA Twitter went crazy with their reactions as the clip went viral.

Both these athletes are generational talents. Having the privilege of playing alongside Michael Jordan and coaching Stephen Curry, Steve did a good job in not disrespecting one by selecting the other.