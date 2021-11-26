“Hey Mr. I-Don’t-Play-Basketball-Anymore”: When Charles Barkley made fun of Michael Jordan on national television in a Nike commercial

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley were on every other commercial in the 90s but this Nike commercial could have been their best.

As distant as they are now, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley were the closest of friends during their hay days in the NBA.

Both of them were from the same draft class of 1984. That class was studded with other legends of the game like Hakeem Olajuwon and John Stockton.

All these future Hall of Famers alongside the stars of 80s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson popularized the sport of basketball like never before.

And after the 1992 Summer Olympics where team USA sent the best ever squad from the NBA, “the Dream Team”, boasting the best of 80s and 90s players in a single team, the popularity of the game skyrocketed. Barkley was the top scorer in the Olympics where team USA easily won the Gold.

The Nike ad that featured featuring NBA’s two best players

The increase in popularity brought a multitude of commercials and endorsements for the stars in NBA. And Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley were few of the hottest commodities in the league those days. Not just on the court but as public figures, because of their larger-than-life personalities. Both of them were a constant sighting on commercials and advertisements.

After their 1993 Finals meeting, the MVP of that season- Barkley, and Finals MVP- Jordan, were on a Nike commercial together.

As the then 3-time champ had decided to take time off and play Baseball, this commercial saw Barkley trolling Jordan asking him whether Jordan could dunk like him in his shoes, calling him ‘Mr. I-Don’t-Play-Anymore’.

While the Bulls legend was out of the league Nike might have had a new star in their mind, as they gave the Suns MVP his own shoe deal. But that opportunity was taken away by Hakeem Olajuwon who won the Championships in Jordan’s absence both years.

It wasn’t for long, as Jordan made a comeback and reclaimed his throne of the best player in the league back. He took it with authority while again three-peating the championship with the Bulls, just half the season after he came back.

While Chuck and Mike’s friendship ended a long time ago, this short advertisement can always take them back to those happy old days.