Steve Kerr Expands Upon How Devin Booker’s 2021 Olympics Led to His 2024 Team USA Selection

The 2024 USA Basketball Men’s National Team comprises only the cream of the crop that the NBA has to offer. But the biggest headline had been LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant leading the charge. While it may be natural for fans to overlook other names on the team, head coach Steve Kerr goes on to explain what made him choose Devin Booker once again.

Advertisement

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is one of five players who was brought back from the 2020 Olympic squad that won the Gold in Tokyo. While the rest of the players were chosen based on criteria, Steve Kerr reveals that Booker earned his spot on the team due to his past performance internationally.

“Book(Devin Booker) was great in Tokyo. He’s a perfect example of a guy who, in an NBA game, he’s going to get 20 shots every night. And in FIBA you know, In ‘21 in Tokyo, he was more of a defender, ball mover. Did a great job and was one of our key players. So, that’s why he’s back here. We knew how much we needed him. I’m so impressed with Book’s ability to understand that, recognize the role change but still hit the big shot and be, you know, looking forward to a big moment. So, Book’s a perfect FIBA guy.”

Steve Kerr on Devin Booker: “In ‘21 in Tokyo, he was more of a defender, ball mover. Did a great job and was one of our key players. So, that’s why he’s back here. We knew how much we needed him. Book’s a perfect FIBA guy.” pic.twitter.com/mmBe8WLLbE — CantGuardBook (@CGBBURNER) July 9, 2024

In a team that comprised mainly of All-Stars and superstars from the league, Booker was among the starting five for former Team USA’s head coach, Gregg Popovich. And despite being a player who needs the ball in his hands to be productive, Booker took on a new role for the team.

Despite the starting five having two point guards in Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard, Devin Booker took a step back and helped the team in every aspect other than scoring the ball. As Kerr mentioned, Book looked to facilitate the ball more than he usually does, instead of looking for his own shot.

And in an unseen turn of events, the Suns star was the team’s second-leading player in steals and had the lowest point average among the starting five. Unusual. But the fact that he put the team ahead of himself is one of the reasons why Steve Kerr has him on Team USA’s roster once again.

The 2024 USA Basketball Men’s National Team recently had their first scrimmage a couple of days ago. Players got acquainted with familiar faces from around the league and were visibly excited to play with one another.

As team practices commenced, numerous players were interviewed before, amid, and after their workouts. The media sat down with each and every player, asking questions related to their respective NBA teams, this year’s Team USA squad, and more.

And this is what Devin Booker had to say about being part of this year’s national team once again.

“This is the part of it that I miss the most. Being able to train with the guys, getting to know everybody. Just soak it all in…It doesn’t feel like there’s one in charge. They let each other have their own segments.”

The four-time All-Star was ecstatic to be part of the national team once again. And despite the squad boasting players who are leaders on their respective teams back in the league, Book expressed feeling a certain freedom while playing alongside the rest.