Following His Absence from the Warriors Game, Luka Doncic’s Injury Status Receives an Update Ahead of Mavericks-Rockets

Apr 5, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic looks on from the bench during the game against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center.

The Dallas Mavericks will be hosting the Houston Rockets during their upcoming matchup on Sunday. The Mavericks thrashed the Rockets in their previous game last Monday, with their superstar guard Luka Doncic going off for 47 points on the night. But in a concerning turn of events, Doncic has recently been added to the Mavericks’ pre-game injury report for the Rockets game.

Luka has been tagged as “questionable”[right knee soreness] for the game tonight at American Airlines Center, per the Mavs’ injury report. Doncic also sat out the previous game against the Warriors, which resulted in the Dallas side struggling to secure a narrow 108-106 win. Therefore, fans would certainly hope that the 25-year-old is back on the roster against a Rockets side that has been on an upward trajectory.

While Doncic and Maxi Kleber are “questionable” for the Rockets game, the Mavericks will be without Dereck Lively II( out right knee sprain), Josh Green(out-right ankle sprain) and Greg Brown III(out-personal reasons). The Rockets have listed five players in their injury report as well, with Amen Thompson (ankle, finger) being tagged as ‘probable’, while Alperen Sengun (ankle, knee), Jae’Sean Tate (ankle), Tari Eason (leg) and Steven Adams (knee) being tagged as “out” for the upcoming contest.

Doncic and the Mavs might be this year’s Darkhorse

The Dallas Mavericks are sitting comfortably at the 5th spot in the West, with a record of 47-30. Recent comments from coach Jason Kidd do point to Luka’s injury being non-problematic, as quoted here by Mavericks reporter Grant Afseth, “Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s chances of playing on Sunday against the Houston Rockets: ‘[His injury] shouldn’t be long term, so we’ll see.'”

Doncic and Kyrie should be capable of leading the team to a deep playoff run, as the duo seems to have finally learned to share the ball and play alongside each other. Adding to their chemistry, the Dallas side have a well rounded roster and are really unmatched on the offensive side of the court.