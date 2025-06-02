Shaquille O’Neal Digs Up Steph Curry’s All-Time Starting 5, Shockingly Snubbed LeBron James on His Own List

In the NBA, like in almost all sports, picking an all-time starting lineup is a contentious topic that sparks healthy, and sometimes toxic, debates. Players, coaches, and fans all have their own version of the perfect starting five, and Steph Curry is no different.

Fellow legend Shaquille O’Neal recently unearthed Curry’s list and posted it on his Instagram stories. The Warriors’ point guard had revealed the lineup during an appearance on the Dude Perfect show in 2024. His choices? Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Tim Duncan, Shaquille O’Neal, and, of course, himself.

Since Shaq didn’t include any caption with the post, fans were left wondering why he brought up Curry’s list again, especially considering the criticism his own picks had once received.

Shaquille O’Neal digs up Steph Curry’s All-time starting 5 pic.twitter.com/bNE9GtJDEd — Top NBA Fan (@TopNBAFanToday) June 2, 2025

The Lakers’ legend’s all-time five, which he shared in an interview with Sport Bild in September 2024, notably left out both James and Curry.

“Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Dr. J[Julius Erving], Karl Malone and me,” Shaq had admitted.

For O’Neal, his all-time starting five reflects his respect for players who dominated their respective eras. But omitting James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and a four-time champion, was truly shocking.

O’Neal picked Julius Erving out of deep admiration, having grown up watching him and drawing inspiration from his impact on the game. But the choice sparked a wave of heated debate online, with fans and analysts questioning how he could leave out LeBron, given his historic résumé.

As mentioned earlier, All-Time Starting fives are a sensitive and subjective topic, and that’s okay. O’Neal, a veteran of a stellar 19-year career, is entitled to his list without facing excessive criticism for a choice that was never going to please everyone.

Shaq wants Curry in the GOAT debate despite all-time omission

Although Curry didn’t make Shaq’s dream team, the Hall of Famer has consistently expressed admiration for the Baby-Faced Assassin. O’Neal has often praised Curry for changing the game with his elite playmaking skills and, quite frankly, staggering shooting range.

Even without the nod, O’Neal’s respect for Curry’s legacy — including his four championships, two MVPs, and the title of greatest shooter ever — remains strong. “And when you start talking about the GOAT, I just want all the names mentioned,” he said in an interview earlier this year.

“And you gotta start adding Steph Curry in there now,” he added.

The contrasting starting rosters show how different experiences and preferences shape opinions on basketball greatness.

While Curry’s inclusion of James reflects an acknowledgment of his undeniable legacy, O’Neal’s picks seem more rooted in personal admiration. In the end, such differing views only add to the ongoing conversation about the NBA’s all-timers.