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Steph Curry Determined to Return This Season as Warriors Remain in the Play-In Picture

Somin Bhattacharjee
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Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands on the court during a time out during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Golden State Warriors’ season continues to unravel with Dub Nation now feeling jittery over potentially having a rather short post-season. Stephen Curry’s long absence has not helped them, with the Warriors now having lost five in a row. The Chef, however, refuses to throw in the towel this season, and is hell-bent coming back before the play-in begins.

At one point, No. 8 looked certain for the Warriors. But now, they’ve slipped to ninth in the West, with the Trail Blazers in a good position to pass them in the coming days. To make matters worse, Curry’s knee injury hasn’t improved, and he remains absent from the court. Following the loss to the Knicks on Sunday, he provided a timeline on his potential return.

Curry knows that there are fans in Bay Area who want him to just relax and focus on getting healthy for the 26-27 season. But that’s not something he’ll do.

In an interview with The Athletic, Curry, who recently turned 38, said, “If we have stuff to play for, we play. So, I’m working to get back.” 

Curry has missed 18 back-to-back games for the Warriors now with a patellofemoral pain syndrome, more commonly known as ‘runners knee’. The Warriors are set to re-evaluate him on 22nd March, with hopes of having a clear timeline on his return then.

Curry understands that the Warriors aren’t favorites to win anymore. He’s not at a 100% and is unlikely to be even when he does return. Jimmy Butler is out with an ACL tear. And the rest of them just aren’t quite what a team needs to win back-to-back playoff series against the best. But still, the four-time NBA champion will aim for a fifth ring.

“I know we’re depleted, but the idea of my injury is just getting information by the day of, ‘Can I play safely? Be myself out there and not put myself in danger short term or long term?’ And then, we still have stuff to play for. We’d love to see guys in a playoff series and take a swing,” Curry said.

“Hopefully, see this team that’s currently constructed healthy for a stretch to learn as much as we can and compete. That’s who we are.”

The Warriors play the Wizards on Monday in what is a must-win game. They have to snap out of their losing streak to keep themselves in the hunt for higher seeds, or prevent themselves from dropping out of the top 10 altogether.

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

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Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

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